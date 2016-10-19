It took until Kenny Watkins' 25-yard field goal in overtime No. 3 to finally lift fifth-ranked Rosemount past second-ranked Lakeville North 24-21 and give the Irish their fourth straight regular season championship. They won back-to-back South Suburban Conference championships in 2013 and '14, shared the first Metro East White Sub-district championship last fall and won the title outright courtesy of Wednesday night's head-to-head victory over the previously-unbeaten Panthers. Both teams take 7-1 records into the playoffs.

Lakeville North nearly doubled Rosemount in total yards, 227-124, but the Irish won by owning the field position battle and holding Panther standout running back Wade Sullivan to 135 yards on 43 carries, an average of just 3.1 yards per carry. Punter Riley Engelmann made sure North had to drive a long way to score by booming six punts an average of over 41 yards and Blake Tamminen pinned two more punts inside the 20-yard line.

Engelmann's biggest punt of the game was a 58-yarder out of the end zone that sent North back to its own 39-yard line with the score tied at 7-7 and 2:40 to go. The Panthers converted a play action pass on 3rd and 17 to move the ball to the 1, but Mac Roberts stuffed the ensuring running play and North was forced to spike the ball to stop the clock with 5.6 seconds left. Rosemount then called two straight timeouts to ice the Panther kicker, and it worked as the potential game-winning 19-yarder sailed wide right.

The Irish once again found themselves down to their final play in the first overtime. After North ran the ball three times for 10 yards an a touchdown on its first possession, a stuffed running play and two straight completions set up 4th and goal from the 12. But Cody Hogan kept the game alive by connecting with Griffin Lanoue for a touchdown, and Watkins' extra point tied the score back up at 14-14.

The Irish got the ball first to start the second overtime and quickly took the lead when Hogan dove just across the goal line for a five-yard score. Likewise, the Panthers needed just two plays to score another touchdown of their own and force a third overtime.

That's when the Rosemount defense made its biggest stand of the game. The Panthers' first play went for no gain, and the next two plays resulted in a quarterback sack and a failed halfback pass, pushing the ball all the way back to the 25. Out of field goal range, the Panthers settled for a desperation pass out of the end zone.

Needing just a field goal to win, Irish head coach Jeff Erdmann elected to run just one play before sending out Watkins for the game-winner.

After a scoreless first half, the Irish took the lead on their second possession of the third quarter when Hogan connected with Sam Nelson through double coverage for a 32-yard touchdown.

The lead lasted less than a minute after the Panthers returned the ensuing kickoff to the Irish 25-yard line. Two plays later, Sullivan burst through the middle for his 25th touchdown of the season to make it 7-7.

Alec Schimmel led five Rosemount rushers with 45 yards on 10 carries. Connor Kleiber added 27 yards on nine attempts. Hogan completed 5 of 13 passes for 71 yards.