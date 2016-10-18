Her approach worked. The Irish scored a pair of goals after the break and held off two-time defending state champion Eagan's late comeback attempt to win 2-1 at Bob Pates Stadium in Burnsville and qualify for the program's first state tournament since 1997.

“I told the girls this was it. It's do or die, so leave it out on the field,” said Stramel, the Section 3AA Coach of the Year. “They understand the importance of resilience. When they get knocked down they have to get back up, and when they scored we were going to have to score.”

It didn't take long for the Irish (15-1-2) to do just that. Just over six minutes into the second half, Alyssa Derby floated a pass toward the goal and Alex Sirek redirected it past the Eagan goalkeeper and into the net to tie the score at 1-1.

It stayed 1-1 until 8:02 left in the game when Jadyn Scholler controlled a pass from Megan Dahl at the top of the box, maneuvered around an Eagan defender and booted a ground ball past the keeper and into the left corner of the goal.

The Wildcats had several chances to score in the second half, but never got the ball past Irish keeper Margaret Tulay, who finished with seven saves. Tulay's final save came on a close-range free kick with 2:45 to go.

Next week, the Irish, ranked third in Class 2A, will make their first state tournament appearance since the program put together a run of three straight berths in 1995, '96 and '97. Coach Stramel was part of the '95 and '96 teams and is thrilled to have the chance to bring her alma mater back to state in her second year at the helm.

“I'm so excited because I know what it was like to go and I'm excited for them to have that opportunity of going to the state tournament,” she said. “They're an amazing group of girls and it's been so great for us as coaches. They all get along so well and are so charismatic and have so much personality. It's made the whole experience so awesome.”