Girls soccer: Irish one game from state

The Irish, now 14-1-2 overall, were 2-1 winners when the teams met in South Suburban Conference play back on Sept. 8. Another win would send the program back to the state tournament for the fifth time ever and the first time since 1997.

“The girls fought hard and in the last three seconds of the game the hard work paid off,” Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel said.

Before that, the Blaze had come storming back with a pair of second-half goals to tie the score at 2-2.

“We were not stepping to the ball and were losing the 50-50 battles,” Stramel said.

The Irish owned the first half. They took the lead in the 22nd minute when Carolynn Ciriacks got the rebound and scored after a shot by Megan Dahl. Ten minutes later, Ciriacks controlled a long throw in by Alex Sirek and placed it in the upper right corner of the goal to make it 2-0.

The Irish opened section tournament play with a convincing 7-0 victory over Henry Sibley last Tuesday at Irish Stadium. The outcome was never in doubt after Dahl and Ciriacks took advantage of some misplays by the Henry Sibley goalkeeper and notched a pair of goals in the first three minutes.

Bangh and Jadyn Scholler each finished with a pair of goals and Sirek added one. Assists were provided by Ciriacks, Scholler, Brea DeBettingnies and Caitlin Miller (two).

Keeper Margaret Tulay had to make just two saves to register her 10th shutout of the season.