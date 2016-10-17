Cross country: Irish reclaim SSC boys crown

Luke Labatte once again set the pace for the Irish, running the fastest-ever time for a Rosemount sophomore on the Eagan course, a 16-minute, 47-second clocking, to place third out of 88 runners. Three teammates joined him as all-conference honorees: Travis Lorch, Spencer Schultz and Jonathan Meaden.

Lorch placed seventh with a time of 17:01. Schultz was three seconds back in eighth place and Meaden reached the finish in 17:16 to place 14th. The group moved up throughout the race, helping the Irish go from down a few points at the mile mark, to up by 10 at the 1.5-mile mark and up 23 points at the two-mile mark. The Irish ended up defeating runner-up Eagan, 56-83.

“As the season progressed, out top guys are moving closer to the front while at the same time our scoring spread keeps getting smaller. We should be better in a couple weeks,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said.

Payne Fresnke provided the Irish’s fifth counting score with a 24th-place 17:32.

Mark Biechler added a 32nd-place 17:45 and Danny Cox placed 44th in 18:03.

The Irish settled for sixth place out of 10 teams in the girls race with 158 points. Morgan Lawler earned all-conference honors with a 19th-place time of 20:18.

The other four Rosemount scorers all broke the 21-minute barrier, starting with freshman Kate Beckwith’s 27th-place 20:35. Sydney Hansen came in 35th in 20:51 and Tess Grunklee and Dani Follett-Dion reached the finish a few seconds later in 38th and 39th, respectively.

Sidney Preator added a 43rd-place 21:06 and Sydney Regalado placed 45th in 21:11.

“We had a decent race, but thought we had a pathway to be closer to the top four teams. Our pack got broken up a little this meet the second half of the race. Fortunately, only Prior Lake is in our section of the teams ahead of us,” Harder said. “We liked the effort the girls gave. A lot can happen in two weeks, so we will prepare ourselves for the section meet and be ready to go. We will be in the hunt.”

The Irish will compete for state meet bids Oct. 27 at the Section 3AA Championships at Valleywood Golf Course.