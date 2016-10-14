Football, Week 7: Defense gets Irish back on track

The Irish defense held the Blaze to five first downs, 92 total yards and an 0 for 10 showing on third downs.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Irish overcame another three-turnover performance by piling up 225 rushing yards on 54 attempts. Senior quarterback Cody Hogan had a hand in all three touchdowns, starting with a 37-yard dump-off running back Alec Schimmel hauled in and ran into the end zone late in the first quarter.

Hogan completed another 37-yard touchdown to Sam Nelson that doubled the Irish lead to 14-0 midway through the third quarter. Hogan, who finished with 94 yards on the ground, added a six-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth.

Connor Kleiber added 74 yards on 12 carries and Schimmel ran for 36 yards on eight carries.

Kenny Watkins followed up all three scores with successful extra-point kicks.

The Irish, ranked seventh in the latest Class 6A poll, close out the regular season on the road Wednesday night at second-ranked and undefeated Lakeville North.