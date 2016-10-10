Girls swim & dive: Irish advance to state as wild card

The Rosemount girls swimming and diving team couldn't add to its streak of three straight True Team titles in Section 3AA, but the Irish are headed to the True Team state meet anyway.

The Irish placed second behind East Ridge Saturday at the Rosemount Middle School pool, but were awarded one of the four state-wide wild cards and will swim for the fourth year in a row at Saturday's Class 2A state true team meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.

“The section meet went really well,” Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said. “We had a lot of big time drops and great swims. We won nine out of the 12 events which is giving us a lot of confidence going into the final stretch of the season.”

The Irish grabbed their first victory in the meet's first event. Anna Wenman, Molly Urkiel, Amber O'Brien and Julia Simms combined for top honors, but East Ridge placed its top three relays second, third and fourth to dominate the team scoring. The Raptors ended up out-scoring the Irish 849-816 ½.

The Irish answered with back to back individual victories, one from Cassandra Hutchins in the 200 freestyle and one from Urkiel in the 200 individual medley. Urkiel added another individual gold in the 100 breaststroke, but the Raptors once again placed their top three swimmers second, third and fourth.

Hutchins added a second gold in the 500 freestyle and swam legs on both the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Wenman and Amber O'Brien provided scoring doubles in a pair of events. They placed 1-3 in the 100 butterfly and 1-8 in the 100 backstroke.

Macy Klein and Taylor Barabash provided a 2-5 finish in the 100 freestyle.

Andrea Holtz placed third in the one-meter dive.