Cross country: Pack-running Irish sweep Ev Berg Invitational

The Rosemount boys and girls cross country teams are hitting their stride at just the right time.

The Irish geared up for the upcoming South Suburban Conference Championships and Section 3AA Championships by sweeping the Ev Berg Invitational last Thursday in Owatonna.

The boys team landed all five counting scorers in the top 10 while scoring just 43 points. Runner-up Northfield led the rest of the 11-team field with 89 points.

Luke Labatte stuck with the lead back throughout the 5,000-meter race and continued to lower his time with a second-place 16:28 clocking.

The rest of the Rosemount runners formed a pack and worked together throughout the race. Spencer Schultz led a group of four Irish runners that all reached the finish line in a span of 11 seconds, coming in sixth in 16:53. Travis Lorch followed in seventh place in 16:57, Jonathan Meaden came in ninth in 17:01 and Payne Frenske claimed 10th in 17:04.

Mark Biechler and Danny Cox stuck with their teammates for about the first two miles and still finished with times of 17:21 and 17:46, respectively.

“A positive sign going forward for the team was the emergence of Payne Freske to stay with the group, the return of Danny Cox, and the steady improvement of Mark Biechler,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “Cox stayed with the pack for the first two miles in his first race of the season and Biechler closed the gap significantly from previous meets.”

A pack-racing strategy also paid off for the Rosemount girls. They brought six runners across the finish line in a span of 19 seconds in winning the meet 57-69 over second place Rochester Century.

Senior Morgan Lawler, who has committed to running next year at the University of South Dakota, completed the race in 19:57 to earn eighth place. Teammate Dani Follett-Dion was less than a second back in ninth place and returning state qualifier Sidney Preator continued to come on strong with an 11th-place 20:13.

Three more Rosemount runners cruised in over the next three seconds. Sydney Regalado provided inspiration for her dad’s Twin Cities Marathon performance two days later with a 14th-place 20:15, Sydney Hansen came in a second later for 15th and Kate Beckwith was right on Hansen’s tail in 16th.

Tess Grunklee added a 20th-place 20:29.

“The girls really worked as a cohesive unit throughout the race. They displayed poise and confidence. It was really a thing of beauty to watch the race unfold,” Harder said. “The rain came during their warm-up, so they might’ve been inspired by what we like to call ‘Irish Weather’.”

The Irish were also successful in the JV portion of the meet. The JV girls won the meet over Eastview via tiebreaker, led by Anna Peterson’s third-place finish, and Matthew Sampers placed third to pace the second-place JV boys. Other top-10 JV finishers were Jack Labatte, Sam Anderson and Natalie Fendrich.

The Irish varsity competes again tomorrow in the South Suburban Conference Championships at Eagan High School.