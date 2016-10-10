A total of 81 local runners made the 26.2-mile jaunt from Minneapolis to St. Paul Sunday as part of the annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

The fastest finish went to Patrick Karelis of Farmington, who clocked in at 3 hours, 1 minute and three seconds to place 220th overall out of 8,551 finishers. Former Tiger standout Ben Kampf, now of Minneapolis, placed 33rd overall in 2:36:54 and former Rosemount High School distance runner Mike Bumgarner was 47th in 2:42:26. Irish boys lacrosse coach Lance Kuehn placed 419th in 3:11:19.

Other Farmington runners to break four hours were Erik Hull, David Dykhuizen, Ryan Tooley, Nathan Flynn, Erin Basavage, Casey Hutson, Alan Ames and Dan Breeggemann. Other Farmington runners were (in order of finish) Sarah Morgan, Abbi Kramas, former Miss Farmington Maricia Pacheco, Donnie Crook, Greg Seidel, Alem Tesfaledet, Nathan Graham, Christopher Lund, Michael Netherton, Bob Jacobowski, Gelacio Genis, Jason Sandmeier, Katy Fedora, Terrence Hedin, Laurie Husaby, Nicole Loduha, Tracy Duval, Curt Rogers, Nicole Kapaun, Tracy Sainsbury, Nicholas Lien, Jerilyn Stoa, Jason Schultz, Tiffany Galush, Stephanie Garrett, Jessica Leibrock, Jill Goring and Mindy Schneller.

Marathon veteran Jim Browning once again led 43 Rosemount finishers with a time of 3:22:20. Other Rosemount runners breaking four hours were Troy Crowell, Rich Mohrland, Claudio Genoria, Kelly Sidhu, David Leard, Blair Aakre, Diane Weyrens, Joseph Baron, Neil Buesing, Scott Jilek, Sam Gullickson and Rudy Regalado.

Other Rosemount runners were (in order of finish) Kevin Krech, Christie Nagel, Mark Adam, Shannon Pitonyak, Joe Sanderson, Witney Allan, Bill Olson, Matt Caudill, Lindsey Maas, Anthony McNeil, Jesse Webb, Erin Tyrrell, Tim Simonson, Hayley Smith, Jeremy Duensing, Molly Peroutka, Masahiro Sugii, Heather Oleary, Scott Wojahn, Stephanie Mayer, Jeff Krech, Brian Alementi, Abiram Ganesh, Don Soule, Toni Zeik, Jason Webster, Jen Ellinwood, Rafael Naveira, Jeff Williams, Jeff Guille and Mike Westmeier.

Dominic Ondoro won the race in a course-record time of 2:08:51.