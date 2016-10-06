Girls hockey: New Conboy named head coach

The Rosemount High School athletic department announced Thursday Andrew Conboy had accepted the role as head coach of the Irish girls hockey team.

Conboy is the brother of the Irish's previous head coach, Tom Conboy, who resigned in August. The Irish had a record of 2-76 in Tom Conboy's three seasons at the helm. Andrew Conboy served as an assistant coach for the Irish last year and is currently ninth-grade defensive backs coach for the Irish football team.

Conboy graduated from Rosemount in 2006 and was a multi-sport athlete competing in football, hockey and track. He played four seasons of junior hockey, winning a national championship with the Omaha Lancers. His played collegiately at Michigan State University and was drafted by the Montreal Canadians in 2007. He played professional hockey for seven seasons in the AHL and ECHL, totaling 271 games played.

Conboy will meet with players and parents next week in preparation for the season, which begins Monday, Oct. 31.