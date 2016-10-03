Football, Week 5: Fourth-ranked Irish march to 5-0 at Eagan

Two. That was the number of yards per play, and for the second straight week the number of points, the Rosemount football team allowed in another dominant defensive performance Friday night.

The Irish defense held Eagan to 98 total yards and ran its streak of consecutive quarters without giving up a point to 13 while plowing past the Wildcats 45-2 Friday night in Eagan. For the second straight week, the only points Rosemount surrendered came on a safety in the third quarter. That came shortly after Cody Hogan’s 12-yard touchdown run had made it 45-0 Irish.

The Wildcats finished just 1 of 16 on third downs. Their 13 offensive possessions resulted in nine punts, a lost fumble and three turnovers on downs.

Meanwhile, the Irish were putting together their most balanced offensive effort of the season. Hogan led 10 different ball-carriers with 85 rushing yards and fellow senior quarterback Blake Tamminen once again did most of the passing, completing 5 of 8 for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Both aerial strikes went to TJ Liggett, who hauled in a 56-yarder to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter and a 62-yard score just before halftime.

Connor Kleiber also found the end zone twice. He capped off the opening drive of the game with a two-yard scamper across the goal line and opened the second half with another two-yard touchdown jaunt. Alec Schimmel added a one-yard touchdown plunge in the first. Kleiber rushed for 33 yards on nine carries and Scimmel added 27 yards on five carries. In the third quarter, Kenny Watkins booted in his fourth field goal of the season from 26 yards out to make it 38-0.

The Irish take a 5-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 6A into Friday’s home game against 1-4 Farmington.