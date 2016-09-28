Cross country: Irish, Tigers take on muddy Griak

Many Tiger and Irish runners got the chance to compete for the first time at a meet featuring hundreds of teams from around the country, in front of thousands of spectators and on a course where the wet and muddy ground provide as much of a challenge as the 5,000-meter distance.

The Farmington girls had six runners competing at the meet for the first time and ended up posting the highest finish among local teams, placing 27th out of 49 teams in the Gary Wilson High School Gold race with 730 points.

State-ranked runners Lauren Peterson and Anna Fenske fought through the tough conditions and both landed in the top 20 out of 444 finishers. Peterson placed 13th in 19:34 and Fenske came in 15th in 19:40.

Seventh-grader Maleah Scott ran third for the Tigers and 251st overall in 22:54. Laura McGregor was close behind in 23:01 and Anna Palodichuk ran fifth for the team in 23:25.

Kendell Wallenta (24:19) and Kelsey Thelen (24:36) also completed the challening course for the Tigers.

“The girls ran well on a tough, muddy course. Visiting the course Friday was helpful, and as a team we try to go into a messy meet with the knowledge that this is what cross country is all about,” Farmington coach Heidi Revels said. “Wear fresh spikes, don’t worry about getting dirty and have fun. And if you slip and fall, get up and keep running.”

The Rosemount girls finished right behind Farmington in 28th place with 771 points. Edina, the No. 1-ranked team in Minnesota, won the girls Gold race ahead of ranked teams from Idaho, California, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The Irish didn’t turn in any low cards, but did bring their top four runners across the finish line in a span of 14 seconds. Morgan Lawler led the charge in 143rd place with a time of 21:45. Tess Grunklee was seconds back in 153rd and Kate Beckwith came in two seconds after that for 156th. Sydney Regalado came in fourth for the Irish in 21:59.

Returning state qualifier Sydney Preator provided the team’s final counting score with a time of 22:37.

Dani Follett-Dion (23:15) and Sydney Hansen (23:19) also competed.

“We had a solid pack that moved up well through the field. The girls were close to some ranked teams and in many cases we had our fifth in before the other teams fifth. The girls dealt with the challenging conditions well. It was a true cross country experience,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “W need our fifth to be closer to our pack and we had girls trying to hang with them. They are hanging longer and longer each meet. We like our team’s chances at this point in the season.”

In the Larry Zirgibel high school boys Gold race, the Irish dealt with some adversity while placing 31st out of 46 teams. Travis Lorch ran second for the team and finished in 18:06 despite losing his shoes in the mud, and Spencer Schultz had to drop out of the race due to injury after stepping in a hole.

Luke Labatte managed to avoid those hazards and place 48th out of 435 runners with a time of 17:35.

“He is starting to realize he can compete at a higher level,” Harder said.

Payne Freske ran third for the Irish with a time of 18:38. Jonathan Meaden reached the finish line 10 seconds later to place 223rd.

Mark Biechler (19:12), Matthew Sampers (19:12) and Jack Labatte (19:14) also ran for the Irish.

Farmington finished 41st in the boys Gold race with 1,096 points. Of the Tigers’ nine runners, freshman Noah Revels was the only one who had competed at the Griak before.

Revels continued to set the pace for the Tigers as he placed 138th overall with a time of 18:17. Eighth-grader Brennen Peterson came in 25 seconds later in 211th.

Aaron Kruse (19:15), Cole Stansbury (19:23) and Carter Altmann (19:23) rounded out Farmington’s top five.

Regan Sevenich (19:34) and Jaryn Newbrough (19:53) also ran for the Tigers.

“The meet was a good experience for them,” Farmington boys coach Lisa Lippold said. “They enjoyed running a challenging course, running with the top athletes from different states and watching the collegiate-level races.”

Watyzata placed five runners in the top 30 to defeat Claremont (Cal.) 91-123 for the boys team title.