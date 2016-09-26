Football, Week 4: Defense dominates against South

The way the Rosemount defense was playing Friday night, the offense didn’t need to do anything fancy.

The second-ranked Irish called for 39 running plays and completed just three passes while the defense grinded out a 20-2 road victory at Lakeville South.

After shutting out Eastview the week before, the Irish surrendered their only points on South’s blocked punt that rolled out of the end zone for a safety late in the third quarter. The Cougars managed just 155 yards and seven first downs the entire game and converted just one of 13 third down tries. The Irish created two turnovers (including Griffin Lanoue’s third interception of the season) and forced four punts and five turnovers on downs.

Senior quarterback Cody Hogan provided all the points the Irish would need when he capped off a 12-play, 51-yard drive with a one-yard lunge into the end zone on fourth and goal with 7:05 left in the second quarter. Hogan provided three first-down runs on the drive ended up with 124 of the Irish’s 163 total yards on the ground.

South responded by driving the length of the field on its next drive, but the Irish broke into the backfield on fourth and goal to get stop on the final play of the first half.

Alec Schimmel capped off another Irish drive with a nine-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, his team-high fourth rushing score of the season. Connor Kleiber made it a three-score game by sprinting into the end zone from 17 yards out late in the fourth.

The Irish are back on the road at 0-4 Eagan Friday night.