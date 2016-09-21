Cross country: Girls fourth, boys fifth at Applejack Invite

All five scoring runners broke the 21-minute barrier in their first 5,000-meter races of the season, leading the Rosemount girls cross country team to its highest-ever finish Saturday at the Applejack Invitational in Lakeville.

The Irish, who have been attending the meet at Aronson Park since 1999, ended up fourth out of

18 teams with 127 points. No. 9 Shakopee edged Lakeville South 86-92 for the team title.

Teresa Grunklee led the Irish, placing 17th out of 152 runners with a time of 20 minutes, 22 seconds. Ten seconds later, teammate Morgan Lawler crossed the finish line in 22nd place and two seconds after that Kate Beckwith sprinted in for 24th place.

The Sydneys supplied the rest of the Irish scoring. Regalado placed 31st in 20:48 and Hansen came in 33rd in 20:57.

Dani Follett-Dion (57th, 21:19) and Sidney Preator (61st, 21:24) also ran in the varsity race.

“We like the way the girls competed. The girls really ran as a team. When we struggled at times, teammates were there to pick each other up,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “The conditions were less than ideal with the rain the previous couple days, soft conditions, and the course altered the morning of the event. That is the nature of cross country and our girls responded well to the ‘Irish Weather’ conditions.”

The Irish boys finished fifth out of 18 teams with 138 points. Sixth-ranked Minnetonka secured the team title with 55 points.

Luke Labatte snuck into the top 10 in his first 5K of the season, placing 10th in 16:52. Teammate Spencer Schultz ran second for the Irish and 19th overall in 17:07.

Travis Lorch clocked in at 17:13 to place 24th and Jonathan Meaden came in 35th in 17:24. Payne Freske supplied the Irish’s fifth counting score with a 50th-place 17:44.

Mark Biechler (55th, 17:51) also competed.

“The boys ran a solid team race for our first five kilometer of the season,” Harder said. “We have work to do but we were encouraged by our results in the meet.”

The Irish boys also found success in the meet’s other races. They placed third in the JV race and captured their ninth title since 2001 in the C race.

“The C race came down to the final 200 with all five Irish scoring runners beating the Bears fourth runner to the finish for a 10-point swing in the five point victory,” Harder said.

The Irish varsity is back in action this weekend at the Roy Griak Invitational. Another group will compete at the Blaze Invitational in Burnsville. At the Burnsville meet, the boys and girls races are run together with the girls getting a head start. The Irish boys and girls will once again have their own head to head competition at the meet, as well, with the winner getting pizza.

“Like cup stacking at camp, the guys are defending champions, but the girls are hungry, figuratively and literally, so it should be a good battle,” Harder said.