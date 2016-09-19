Football, Week 3: Irish take to the air on homecoming

After three straight running plays and a false start penalty, the fourth-ranked Rosemount football team faced fourth and 12 on its first drive of Friday night’s homecoming game against Eastview.

Failing to make much headway on the ground, the Irish decided to return to something that worked the week before against Apple Valley: the deep ball to Griffin Lanoue. Lanoue hauled in the arching pass from quarterback Cody Hogan for a 32-yard touchdown and the Irish kept attacking the Lightning through the air throughout their 45-0 shutout victory at Irish Stadium.

Blake Tamminen took over under the center later in the quarter and found success with the same route. Lanoue once again got past his man down the left sideline and once again came down with the ball, this time from 35 yards out, to give the Irish a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hogan came back in for the second quarter and connected with Sam Nelson for a 25-yard touchdown. Lanoue set up the score with a long punt return to the Eastview 25.

After Eastview’s fifth straight punt, the Irish drove for another touchdown. This time Hogan ran it in from five yards out to make the score 27-0.

Kenny Watkins added a 27-yard field goal in the final minute of the half. He also booted a 30-yarder in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

After a 30-minute lightning delay halted play at the start of the second half, Hogan picked up where he left off with another touchdown strike to Lanoue. The 41-yard connection made it 36-0. Hogan finished 5 of 7 through the air for 120 yards and Tamminen went 6 of 10 for 133 yards.

The Irish defense held Eastview to 187 total yards and shut the Lightning out for the second season in a row. The Irish held Eastview to 1 of 11 on third down conversions and forced six punts and three turnovers on downs. The defense even got in on the scoring thanks to Keenan Wenze’ls fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Irish (3-0) are on the road Friday to take on Lakeville South. The Cougars are coming off their first win of the season 28-7 over Eagan.