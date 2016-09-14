Tennis: Irish win home invitational

The Rosemount girls tennis team edged Henry Sibley 4-3 to come away with the title at its own Irish Invitational Saturday. The Irish scored 16 points to defeat Henry Sibley (15), Buffalo (8) and Bloomington Jefferson (8).

Three Irish players came away with first-place medals. Sonja Ramesh went 3-0 to win top honors in her singles division and Tanya Ramesh and Olivia Harrington combined for a 3-0 day in the doubles competition. Anna Leary, Liv Leary and Izzy Agpalasin all went 2-1 in singles play.

The Irish doubles groups of Gretchen McDonals and Brynn Tonn, and Kaumudi Mummadi, Josie McCann and Rachel Kearns also finished with 2-1 records.

Two days earlier, the Irish lost to Prior Lake 6-1 in South Suburban Conference play. Sonja Ramesh picked up the lone win with a 10-8 third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles.

The Irish host home matches this week against East Ridge, Lakeville South and Apple Valley (today).