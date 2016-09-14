Girls swim & dive: Irish swim past Lightning

It took just nine events for the Rosemount girls swimming and diving team to send last Thursday’s conference meet against Eastview into exhibition scoring.

The Irish placed first in each of the first nine events – and second in most of them – while building an insurmountable lead in their eventual 94-84 win over the Lightning at the Rosemount Middle School pool.

The foursome of Anna Wenman, Molly Urkiel, Amber O’Brien and Macy Klein opened the meet by posting a five-second margin of victory in the 200 medley relay. Cassandra Hutchins and Taylor Barabash followed that up with a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle, and then Wenman and Urkiel returned to the pool to do the same thing in the 200 individual medley. By then, it was already 31-15 Irish.

The Irish ended up posting six 1-2 finishes in a row. Klein and Julia Simms claimed the top two spots in the 50 freestyle; Andrea Holtz and Megan McKenzie outscored the competition in the 1-meter dive; Wenman and O’Brien took top honors in the 100 butterfly and Klein and Barabash defeated the rest of the field in the 100 freestyle.

Hutchins secured the meet-clinching points by winning the 500 freestyle by 13-plus seconds, and then combining with Klein, Wenman and Urkiel for first in the 200 freestyle relay.

Hutchins, Simms, O’Brien and Amber Johnson closed out the meet with a nine-second victory in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Irish host Shakopee for another conference dual meet tonight before competing at the Maroon and Gold Invitational this weekend in Minneapolis.