Letter to the editor: Huusko is good for our schools

Gary has the qualifications and experience needed to serve on the School Board. He has the leadership, communication, and financial experience to support his re-election.

Prior to his service on the board, he was a member and chair of the district's Budget Advisory Council and helped form the District 196 Foundation. He's held leadership positions in many organizations, including the Capital Facilities and Finance Commission for the Minnesota Conference of The United Methodist Church, the Minnesota United Methodist Foundation, Inc., and the Advisory Board for the Dakota County Technical College Institute for Business, Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Gary has also been a leader as chairperson of the District 196 Foundation Inc., the Dakota County Regional and Apple Valley Chambers of Commerce boards, the Advisory Planning Commission for the City of Eagan, the Eagan Citizens' Crime Prevention Association, and the Northern Dakota County Chamber Foundation.

He is active in the Eagan Rotary Club, having served as president, director of international service, treasurer and Fast for Hope chair. Prior to his joining the Eagan Rotary Club, he was active in the Apple Valley Rotary Club serving as its president and Centennial Project Committee chair. He also served as an assistant district governor for Rotary District 5950, Area 2 (Apple Valley, Burnsville, Burnsville Breakfast and Eagan Rotary Clubs).

I support Gary; he is an important member of the School Board and deserves to be re-elected.

Don Hoeft

Eagan