Deanna Weniger: On roads paved with good intentions

I have a bedside table of good intentions, stacked with things like, "How to Learn Latin," "Josephus' History of the World," "Mastering the Morse Code," and "Raising the Strong-Willed Child."

Every week or so, I dutifully dust them all off and determine that maybe this week I will read them. My strong-willed child is now a teenager, so maybe I should start with that one.

Perhaps I fancy myself an intellectual. But somehow I think real intellectuals have actually read most of those books, and probably read them back in high school.

It is my good intention to someday become an intellectual. Unfortunately, as time goes by, my mental capacity for higher learning has been commandeered by bucket loads of other junk, like remembering to take my daughter to violin and not forgetting to pay the gas bill. And, let's face it, the old brain is probably not opening new rooms for higher learning. It's more like a hoarder's house with all the rooms shut and unusable because they're stuffed to the gills with non-intellectual stuff. I'm pretty sure there's a Star Trek trivia room in there somewhere, because, you know, that's important. I could never part with it. Not even for Latin.

I also have a sewing table of good intentions. It has been my New Year's resolution for three years to learn the cable knit stitch. I bought the special needle and watched a few YouTube tutorials, but I have yet to actually knit a cable stitch. I have had good intentions my entire adult life to become a master knitter, but I can't seem to get past washcloths and scarves. Those are the only projects that require almost no attention to detail and can easily be picked up after I've been interrupted multiple times. Besides, all my relatives live in Florida and aren't too interested in getting a sweater from me for Christmas.

Would you believe I also have a water cup of good intentions? Years ago I was told by someone who had studied good health, that I should be drinking eight glasses of water a day. I have always had good intentions to be a healthy water drinker. Problem is, I'm rarely thirsty apart from hot days or after working out. But I still carry a cup around with me. I dutifully fill it up and try to keep it near me wherever I'm working.

After a few days, there's a dust layer on top of the water. If I tried to entice myself to drink by adding fruit or lemons, it usually gets forgotten and grows a lovely fuzzy gray mold that makes me want to drink water even less.

Well, it's almost a new year, so maybe this time I'll become a water-drinking, master-knitting intellectual. Or maybe not. Either way, I'm intending to try. That has to count for something, right?