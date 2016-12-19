A look back at Dakota County in 2016

Below are some things Dakota County did in 2016.

• Became debt-free. Dakota County became the only metro county — and one of only a handful in the state — to completely pay off all of its debt. Doing so helps keep our property taxes down and enables us to do more with the revenues we have.

• Adopted the lowest property taxes in Minnesota. For 2016, Dakota County's property taxes are the lowest taxes per capita of any county in the state. This will continue in 2017 as well, based on the recent adoption of the 2017 county budget.

• Maintained roads and infrastructure. County crews maintained 420 miles of county roadways, 34 bridges, 134 traffic signals, and 48 culverts. County plows responded to 25 snow and ice events. The county also secured state and federal funding for priority highway projects throughout the county, including funding to improve the safety of the Highway 52/County Road 42 interchange in Rosemount.

• Protected public safety. Together with the County Attorney, Sheriff and courts, Dakota County handled a total of over 6,000 adult criminal cases, juvenile delinquency referrals, commitments, and DUI arrests, while simultaneously supervising 10,000 probation offenders and operating the jail with more than 200 inmates. The county completed the Hastings Judicial Center remodel that improved operation and safety in the courtroom. Finally, our Re-entry Assistance Program (RAP) dramatically reduced the number of felony repeat offenders who completed a year of the RAP program.

• Protected drinking water from hazardous wastes. With four million pounds of garbage collected in Dakota County, the county worked closely with the state and local cities to ensure that local landfills and recycle centers are run safely and that our drinking water, land and air are protected from hazards.

• Protected kids and families. In 2016, the county assisted with over $40 million in child support collections as well as out-of-home placements, chemical health assessments, and approximately 50,000 intake and crisis calls. The county also helped host an education and resource forum for families of children with special needs, which attracted over 200 attendees.

• Parks, woodlands, open spaces and trails. More than one million visits were made to the county's 5,000 acre park system this year. With the help of grants, the county protected 519 acres of woodlands, wetlands and open space this year. The county also managed 537 acres of prairie, completed and opened 4.5 additional miles of the Mississippi River Regional Trail, and planted 1,200 trees in our parks.

• Made great libraries even better. In 2016, more than 1.8 million residents visited our nine Dakota County libraries, including Rosemount's Robert Trail Library, checking out 4.7 million materials. An improved digital streaming service as of January 2016 gave residents access to thousands of eBooks, movies, documentaries, music and more.

• Assisted small businesses and job-seekers. Dakota County worked with local businesses, schools and colleges, the state, and others to assist with employment needs of both employers and job-seekers. The jobless rate in Dakota County dropped to 3 percent, compared to the statewide rate of 4 percent and the national rate of 4.9 percent.

• Appreciated excellent employees. When the number of full- and part-time employees is added together, the county employed the equivalent of 1,811 full-time employees in 2016 to do the work described above. Notably, this is 45 fewer full-time employees than the county employed in 2009.

• Saved tax dollars with great volunteers. The efforts of county employees were aided by a concerted effort to seek out more volunteers. Dakota County increased our volunteer base by 38 percent in 2016 (from 218 to 300) and the number of volunteer hours by 60 percent (from 2525 to 4,000 hours).

County government is sometimes described as "the invisible level of government." I am hoping columns like this can help change this description.

Joe Atkins will represent District 4 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners beginning Jan. 1, 2017. District 4 includes portions of Rosemount, Eagan, and Inver Grove Heights.