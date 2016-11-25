Bill Droste: We are thankful for the volunteers of Rosemount

We always value the hard work of the citizens who step up and carry out our major community celebrations. This year's Haunted Woods Trail was dampened by rain but not curtailed. It provided enjoyment for nearly a thousand of our children, giving them memories they will look back on fondly as they grow older.

Our Leprechaun Days celebration in the summer drew thousands of people to Rosemount for affordable fun. There are so many moving parts to the ten days of activities that they could only be staged by energetic members of the community.

Both of these celebrations provided entertainment for the rest of us. But they also have a theme of giving back. Participants in the events made donations to our food shelves that eased the burdens for lower-income families.

City operations are helped year-round by a group of volunteers who perform tasks like the scanning of documents and the creation of nesting boxes for songbirds in our parks. Some of these tasks would be long delayed or just not get done without the help of our citizens. And there's room for more: please visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/volunteer.

This year marked the start of two task forces helping the city on the subjects of the environment and of facility needs. The members of those task forces and of the commissions that advise the City Council improve the quality of our decision making, bringing services to our taxpayers in the most affordable ways.

We are also grateful for residents who accept the temporary job of helping assure us of fair elections by serving as judges in the polling places. This year 136 people agreed to carry out the duties needed to make our election day run smoothly.

And as our fall high school sports season comes to an end with strong showings by our local teams, we thank the parents and other volunteers who have supported Rosemount's young athletes. The successes of the Rosemount Irish teams began with hard work years ago. So many adults put in so many hours to help these kids with healthy activities.

Children make up about one-third of Rosemount's population. We are grateful for the work of teachers and volunteers who help with their success in the classroom and beyond, in ways like the award-winning marching band and other extracurricular activities. There's little wonder why Money magazine last year found Rosemount to be the fourth best place to be a kid in the nation.

Those are just a handful of examples of the volunteer efforts throughout our community. As we observe Thanksgiving this week and the holiday season ahead, we keep those and other citizens in our thoughts and trust them to continue working toward the success of our hometown in the year ahead.