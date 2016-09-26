My husband, who claims utter contempt for all things insectoid, has turned our property into a hellacious final resting place for the creepy crawlies.

The chicken coop attracts its share of flies. And with the flies come the repulsive maggots.

One year, the coop looked like it was decorated for a party, with fly tape hung like crepe paper from the ceiling's interior.

Flies stuck to it, but so did chicken feathers.

After a few of the "feathered rats" (as my husband calls them) lost valuable plumage in the sticky traps, he decided to try something else.

What he found is the stuff of nightmares, if you were a fly, I mean. But even as a human who accepts bugs as part of the rural deal, I was very disturbed and nauseated by this new trap.

First of all, it smells like roadkill. The smell is enough to trigger the gag reflex, but that's not what turned my stomach.

The traps are see-through, so the owner gets a ringside seat to the horror that awaits the fly. Why flies can't see what's coming, I don't know. Their compound eyes should notice the thousands of other flies drowning in the putrid fluid, their babies wriggling helplessly among the corpses.

Whatever unlucky scientist got stuck testing things flies are attracted to, the genius came up with a mix so nasty flies were leaving the nearby cow farms just to get a taste.

Within two days, the trap was full. My husband dug a hole, buried the wriggling black mass and gleefully hung up another trap.

Then came the plague of Japanese beetles. In their destructive wake came my husband armed with Japanese beetle traps, which smell much better than the fly traps.

The shiny beetles aim for a bright yellow backboard, and, like a satisfactory three-point shot, they swoosh right into the dark plastic bag below. The owner is spared a view of their deaths.

Recently, yellow jackets started attacking our honey bees (the only insects my husband tolerates, as long as he is dressed in the full apiarist costume).

Within a day, he was hanging up traps for yellow jackets. Those weren't as successful, unfortunately. I think the bees were more attractive than the traps.

Spiders are allowed to live outdoors, but if he finds them indoors, he goes on an hour-long vacuuming spree. He really hates spiders, probably because he swells up like a puffer fish whenever one bites him.

The only bug he hasn't found a trap for is mosquitoes. We talked about hanging bags of blood in the trees, but I was afraid I would come back from my trips to the garden looking like Stephen King's Carrie.

Also, I was not interested in donating any more blood to those greedy vampires, nor did I think they would be attracted to cold hemoglobin. They seem to like their victims warm and breathing, or shrieking in some cases.

If any bug scientist is reading this column and wishes to test his concoction or get feedback on its potency, my husband would love nothing more than to turn our yard into a testing ground for bug eradication.

I just wish the scientists could make the fly trap opaque and smell like roses.