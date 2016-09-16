Deanna Weniger: Jury duty is no laughing matter

I learned how to follow hand-drawn signs down ripped up roads to the appropriate parking ramp in St. Paul. The construction had my Google maps girl arguing with herself.

I learned a lot about my fellow jurors, who for whatever reason, felt compelled to confess their deepest secrets to a room full of strangers. Some of them really got in trouble in college — lots of arrests for public intoxication.

I learned that some people are really bad at coming up with excuses. "Uh, I should be excused because I'm broke." The rest of us were like, "Join the club, man! Can we all go home since we're all broke too?"

Or "I should be excused because I have a job." Really?

I was half tempted to say, "I should be let go because my eyeballs have gotten stuck in the rolled up position due to hearing all of these lame excuses."

I learned that since there were 51 of us and they only needed 14, the judge and counsel actually dismissed those with even the lamest of excuses, just to thin the herd. This bit of knowledge came too late for the rest of us who had tried to be honorable and do our duty for society.

I learned some Latin, which is always fun. "Voir dire" means "truth say," which is what the legal people in the room hope the jurors do when they are questioned. I thought there should be more follow through. How do we know for sure that guy was broke? His bum-like appearance could have been a disguise.

I learned that the "no food and drink in the courtroom" rule really only applies to the people the judge can see. I ate an entire breakfast meal in my shadowy spot on the back row. I've had lots of experience doing this in movie theaters.

I learned that the phrase "striking the jurors" is a relatively painless exercise. After hours of boredom, I was surprised to find I was disappointed about that. A little violence would have livened things up. "You are a biased and discriminatory person. Bailiff, strike that juror!"

I learned that it is not appropriate to laugh out loud when imagining the bailiff striking a juror.

I learned that the while we were confessing our secrets, the bad guy, or should I say "alleged" bad guy, was sitting in the room with us the whole time. I sure hope he doesn't have an eidetic memory or we'll all be in trouble once he gets out, especially since he was accused of identity theft.

I learned that it's not always what you've done, but who you know that can get you dismissed. An entire row was let go just because they were close personal friends with lawyers.

Above all, I learned that I could never be an impartial juror as long as there's a defense attorney in the courtroom. All my years of watching "Law and Order" have taught me they're all weasels who use tricks to try to keep the guilty man from paying for his crimes.

In the end, I was not chosen. I suspect the judge thought I was having too much fun pretending I was in a TV show.