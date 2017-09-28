It's a strength of Rosemount that we have so many institutions with long histories of service to our community. And the list is not limited to our schools. We've been reminded recently of a couple of additional examples. They are local businesses that have stood the test of time.

First State Bank of Rosemount invited the community this month to see its expansion on the block of Downtown where it opened in 1909. The bank has invested in improved offices and drive-through lanes to serve its customers. For generations, those customers have relied on the bank to protect their savings and provide loans for their families and businesses.

The Toombs family became involved just a few years after the original bank's beginning. Through their long-time knowledge of the community, they have provided services tailored to Rosemount's needs. Congratulations to the Toombs family on this impressive anniversary.

And another familiar name in Downtown Rosemount had a celebration a week later. Fluegel's Farm, Garden & Pet Supply marked its 90th anniversary.

Beginning with their purchase of the grain elevator that dates back to the 19th century, the Fluegel family grew the business to serve farmers at a time when fields took up most of Rosemount's acreage. The family made a key investment in Downtown by expanding their store in the last few years, and we thank the Fluegels for their continued presence and commitment to our community.

What I find striking about the history of these Rosemount businesses is their resilience. Some of the early competitors of First State Bank could not survive the Great Depression, but the bank kept open. The financial services sector has seen countless mergers, buyouts, and cutbacks. First State Bank has stayed independent.

Fluegel's survived a tornado and fire early in its history. It later made the transition from relying almost exclusively on the farm trade to addressing needs of the growing suburban population.

In both cases, it was a plus to have strong family ownership. But sadly, we all know of cases in which a family business did not survive. To me, the common thread for these successful businesses is that their owners stayed close to their customers. The families knew how to meet and anticipate the needs of Rosemount's changing, growing market.

In turn, the loyalty of our residents to their local businesses keeps the community strong. Our City Council and staff are working to provide more opportunities for both new businesses and existing ones to thrive and participate in Roemount's quality of life.