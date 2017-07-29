Viewpoint: Community comes together to honor Kopp

We'll join another great community event next Tuesday night, spread out across Rosemount as neighbors get together at block parties during Night to Unite. It's a great way to enjoy one of our dwindling number of summer evenings, and to pick up tips on how to keep our families safe.

There are many people to thank for these occasions, such as the members of the volunteer committee who spend the year planning and carrying out Leprechaun Days. We also thank the neighborhood leaders who step up to host the block parties.

But at a fundamental level, there is another group to thank for our ability to come together as a community and to have the luxury of enjoyment close to home. They are the people who risk their own safety to keep our nation safe.

We will honor one of those people next week, during a ceremony renaming a bridge in memory of Cpl. Benjamin Kopp. His hometown was our hometown. He left here to serve overseas, and he died eight years ago from a sniper attack.

The bridge is located in Coates, where County Road 46 crosses Highway 52. But the ceremony will take place in Rosemount's Central Park next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Our state lawmakers made this recognition possible, the first time in Minnesota a bridge has been named for a fallen soldier.

It will be my honor to speak on behalf of the City to honor how Kopp lived. We will be standing near the memorial stone beneath the flags in Central Park. The stone lists 23 Rosemount citizens who went off to battle, beginning with the Civil War shortly after the township was founded. The two newest names are those of Kopp and Cpl. Andrew Wilfahrt, both lost to the fighting in Afghanistan.

In honoring Kopp during this ceremony, we honor the best of our community. Battle reports tell us that he saved six of his fellow Army Rangers before he was wounded. Then his sacrifice continued beyond the war, because he had chosen to be an organ donor. He enhanced the health of 60 or more people through that decision.

Kopp was following in the footsteps of Rangers who risked their lives throughout our country's history. They were on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day during World War II. On the 40th anniversary of that battle, President Reagan asked, "What inspired all the men of the armies that met here?"

Reagan had the answer: "It was faith and belief; it was loyalty and love. The men of Normandy had faith that what they were doing was right, faith that they fought for all humanity, faith that a just God would grant them mercy on this beachhead or on the next."

We are proud that the corporal was one of a long line of Rosemount citizens who kept that faith. We remain saddened that he could not return here. But we will not forget what he did to serve us all.