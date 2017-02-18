Chuck Brooks: Musings on what happens in between

We are not given a chance to say whether or not we want to exist. We simply are born and that's that. Over time, we accept the premise that our story, as it began, will end without our input. All that stuff in between ... well, what about all that stuff in between?

I've seen three movies this past week and they've all got me thinking about life. The movies were, for those who are curious, "Moonlight," "Lion," and "A Dog's Purpose." Yes, that's right. "A Dog's Purpose." In "Purpose," the narrator of the entire movie is also the main character of the film. The dog. Even though the movie covers multiple generations of people, the dog's spirit continues to move from the body of one dog to the next, never really fading into nothingness. It's what keeps the film from becoming a total cryfest. Throughout the film, the dog tries to answer the question regarding his purpose for existing. I know that's been a question since time began. Now I'm tackling it here.

I'm also thinking on this now because I recently spoke with my friend who is 98 years old and may not be around to experience 99. She's been in my life since I was 18. And ironically, when I was 18, I lost a dear friend who I had known since my birth. She was 104. I have spoken about her here before with you. Until I began writing this paragraph, I never made the connection I lost someone at the same time meeting another person who would remain in my life for at least the next 43 years. It now seems as if that wasn't just a coincidence.

As I said, we didn't ask to be born. It is something thrust upon us, and we are expected to do something with it in the time we have on Earth. Some of us sadly never reach the age where the question of our life's purpose becomes a question at all. Others seem to make it well beyond, and the question is replaced with why are we still here? Perhaps both my friends asked that of themselves numerous times. I know for many, the question is a moot point. They feel it is ordained by God, and we are not to question it. I don't know that it's that simple for me.

My friend who lived to 104 spent most of her final 15 years in a nursing home, and I spent many hours visiting her. My visits became more numerous as I grew to where I understood the world better. Once I had a car, I could visit any time. As I would sit and chat with her, I didn't realize the lasting impact she would have on my life. I know today, however, when I think of her as I do so often, I smile. I remember her kindness. Her patience with her situation. Her gentility. Her devotion to a greater power. Her friendship with me. Sometimes we are given gifts so intangible that words to describe them are impossible to find. I know my life has been richer because of her.

My 98-year-old friend fell before Thanksgiving; it has seemingly increased the pace of her final lap. This is a woman whom I met in the summer after I graduated from high school. Because all my friends left for college and I stayed behind for the next three and a half years, this lady and I became close friends. I met her through her daughter who was one year my elder. She went off to college as well, so it was her mother and I left to fend for ourselves. We'd play cards, have lunch, share late night chats, and I'd do for her what I could when she needed help doing that which she couldn't. To some degree, she helped me find myself. She taught me more about culture and sophistication, though I rarely let on to her she was successful. We'd laugh a lot, especially when playing cards; the competition was fierce. For many years at midnight on New Year's Eve, her daughter was home and the three of us celebrated her mom's birthday. I smile today when I remember her and those years. She was my saving grace and my greatest friend.

What about all that stuff in between? I think we're here to live in the now. In doing so, we make some component of the world better, if only for one other person. It's all we can control. Perhaps we leave an indelible mark in the life of one other human being. The hope would be they pass that on and so forth and so on. Pay it forward if you will. That's my take on why we're here.

Our world seems to need this more than ever today. While we can, it seems to me we should be decent to each other. We only get this one chance. Make a difference for someone, it feels good!