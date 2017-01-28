Chuck Brooks: Leading the charge at my last senior assembly

As always, we met two times prior to the morning of the assembly. The first night, I simply pitched my idea to the parents in attendance. The second time we met was in the cafeteria at Rosemount Middle School. I taught them the parent dance line. We laughed and danced for about 90 minutes. This year we had about 30 parents. It was the perfect number.

The morning of the assembly arrived. While the other three grades sat in homerooms finalizing their 2017-2018 class schedules, the senior class was in the gym. The morning kicked off with Valley Images taking the senior class picture as over 500 seniors squeezed together on the bleachers. Then the assistant principal spoke briefly before introducing me. I hadn't seen this class since May of 2015. I taught many of them in Honors English Nine and English Ten. I was happy to be a part of their assembly for that reason alone. I liked this group. I congratulated them as the road to graduation officially kicked off with our assembly. I explained why they were seeing me back in the gym with a microphone. Then, the skit began.

I told them they were a part of the studio audience for the show, Rosemount's Got Talent! At that time, I invited them to welcome in a busload of tourists who had just arrived to join them. About 15 parents dressed as loudly as possible entered as tourists; they sought their sons or daughters out so they could sit by them. If the parents hadn't spilled the beans at home, the kids should have been surprised at seeing them there that morning.

Then I introduced the four judges who sat in power on the gym floor. These were four more parents dressed as their character. They'd also given their characters a name. Then the time had arrived for me to share the unnerving news. I told the class I would pull four student performers out of the bleachers to be a part of our show. Those who knew me were especially afraid at this point. Eye contact suddenly shifted to the floor by those folks. I always pull two guys and two girls.

I called the first student to the gym floor. I explained he/she would be singing one of four songs: "Old McDonald," "The Alphabet Song," "Twinkle Twinkle," or "I'm A Little Teapot." When the student was assigned his/her song, I asked our two world famous costumers (parents again) to come get him/her and take the contestant into the hall to dress them for their debut. I then welcomed a professional performer, again another parent, who entered the gym with flair; we chatted briefly before the performance. Again, the parents chose their own name and attire for this role. Then we welcomed the student back to the gym; I handed over the microphone and said "You're on!" As always, very entertaining. We repeated that process three more times.

When done with all four, I went to the judges for their decision. They couldn't decide but felt we needed a sing-off. I told the kids and the pros they had to perform "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" as the tie-breaker. The parents, of course, had been prepping for two weeks for this. The kids only had about two minutes. After both renditions, I declared the students as winners and gave them each a movie pass for two along with a copy of our latest book, "The Little School That Could."

The parents then scooted into the halls and on my cue, entered to the music, did the dance I taught them and in their final movement, they pointed to the unraveling of the banner with the graduation lock-in theme. Finally, I went to one end of the parent dance line and handed them the microphone. They introduced themselves and had their son or daughter stand in the bleachers. The parent chairperson then explained the party and ticket sales, and in the several minutes remaining, the seniors came to the floor to chat with the parents they knew.

It was a fun morning. It's basically one big commercial to kick off ticket sales for a party intended to keep the seniors safe on graduation night. It's hard to argue with that reasoning.

Where did January go? Next we meet, it will be February! And as I write this, the thaw is alive and well. Can spring be far behind? Forsooth and Yea Verily!