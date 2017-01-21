Chuck Brooks: Igniting the spark of budding artists and writers

A teacher who was once a student of mine many years ago invited us. She wanted us to talk to the school three years ago with our first book, but that never happened. When this third book hit the streets, the invitation became a reality. Our task was to talk about our books, about writing, about art and illustrating a book, about collaboration. There were other options. With each grade, our approach would change. Our presentations were kept to 25 minutes.

We started our day with first grade. These kids entered the media center, our location for the day, with such respect and calmness. I was amazed. As more than one hundred of them filled the carpet before us, you could hear a pin drop. They were that quiet. I was impressed. I looked down at the kids by my feet in the front row and simply smiled. With that, one little girl looked at me, and quietly said with all the amazement she could muster, "You're big." I spent the rest of the day trying to retrieve my self-esteem.

Our day couldn't have started better. These kids were so charming, words don't do them justice. I had asked Andre if he wanted to start this first session. He was quick to pass me the baton. This was going to be a total play it by ear day. I knew of no other way.

I welcomed everyone with a "Good Morning." And, as you might expect, we got a rousing "Good Morning" back in loud unison. They had me. Simply too adorable. And that was the order of the day. All the grades were charming and refreshing. The order for our visit went like this: first, third, fifth, fourth, lunch, second, and kindergarten. Our approach varied by grade. Our dialogue with the various grades depended on the grade itself, obviously. There was no solid game plan for something like this. Andre had brought his paintings of the various pages from all three books. That helped a ton. If we knew one thing about our audience, we knew they were a visual bunch.

We talked about emotions that some of the paintings might evoke. We'd use language, such as "emotions" and "collaborate," but we'd ask them before going further if they knew the meaning of the more difficult words. We were surprised when they often did know the meanings. One of my favorite parts of the conversations, and this happened in all of them, was when we'd ask a question and impulsively hands would fly into the air. We'd call on someone and they'd look at us, stumble with their words, and then say, "I forgot." If it happened once, it happened fifty times. So cute.

My other favorite was when we'd call on someone, because they were packed in so tightly, we'd say, "You in the pink top." Then several kids in the area where we were pointing looked down to see what color they were wearing. Seriously. It happened each time. How could we not chuckle?

We asked how many of them painted or wrote stories. We showed them all three of our books in some way or another. We didn't read much to them because I knew our audience probably wouldn't tolerate that for long. When Andre would pull a painting out of the pile, they'd react like they were watching an incredibly exciting fireworks show. They were captivated with his artwork.

The kindergarten group was the final group and just before they left, I asked them this question. "What do you like about school today?" A little boy right in front of me raised his hand and said, "That you're here." Honestly. His response melted my heart. So sweet.

One final comment should be made about the adults at RES. They were all so helpful and friendly. We felt welcomed, and they seemed genuinely glad to have us there. A win-win for sure!

This was such a good experience for all of us. Hopefully, as they grow older, a spark from the day's conversations will ignite in a budding artist or writer. I'd like to think some went home that night and began playing with words or images. We couldn't ask for more. A happy ending, for sure.