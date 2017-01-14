Chuck Brooks: Coming back, ready to begin 2017 with you

I feel like I need to refer back to some of what's happened since before my short story began Dec. 2. An entire month has occurred including two major holidays. The question is, where do I begin this week?

First, I want to say I hope your holidays, which seem so very long ago now, were great times with those people whose company you kept. As always, I was in Beaver Dam, Wis., with my siblings for Christmas. It was nice being back home. I had been there two weeks earlier for my Dec. 9 birthday. That was a quick trip Dec. 8, and a return Dec. 10. I like that I can spend that day back in my hometown now, so it looks like it could be a new tradition for me.

New Years was uneventful. It's funny how many different traditions I've had with that holiday. They've all disappeared for one reason or another. I miss them, but I also have no issue with staying in that night. Age can do that to a person. I was never a fan of the actual holiday because I was still in post-Christmas depression. I was more angry with the holiday because it seemed like we had to move on from Christmas to make room for New Year's Eve. I haven't seen the new year come in for a while now. That's OK with me. If the new year cared, she'd arrive earlier for my sleep pattern.

On our third book front, we've had much support from the Rosemount community. We actually had a lot of support for all three books this season. As you know, the first two are Christmas themed and the new one has the topic of the 100th anniversary as its storyline. We expect to see a resurgence in interest in that third book come May and June as the 100th class prepares to graduate from Rosemount High School. After that, one more time of popularity, we hope, when the school celebrates their centennial over Homecoming weekend in late September. As for now, the books are still at Rosemount Floral. I'm not sure how much longer we'll keep them there, but they'll resurface in May for sure.

In the weather department, we've had it pretty good. The fact we can see grass right now is a sign of hope, despite the fact the temperatures are far too cold for most of us. However, I am writing this on a day when there is a forecast of another storm heading our way in the next three days, so perhaps when you're reading this, those bare patches of ground will no longer exist. The fact we're in January, however, is already a good piece of news in that winter is in full swing, but the days are slowly getting longer and half of what could have been a nasty two months is already behind us. Can't complain too much, eh?

I've managed to see some movies in the theater since Thanksgiving. The one everyone was anticipating, of course, was "Rogue One." For my tastebuds, it lived up to expectations and even exceeded them. Some brilliant use of computer graphic imagery. It was entertaining and a great side-story that fit in nicely between chapters three and four of the Star Wars saga. Soon, I plan to see "La La Land," "Hidden Figures," and "Fences." There's quite a few out there to be viewed, and now that everyone is back in school, the theaters belong to us old people again.

Two items coming up that I'll definitely be giving attention to here in my weekly message. In late February, I have been asked if I want to teach a creative writing class to the senior residents of Rosemount. I definitely jumped on that opportunity. Four sessions, two hours each at the Steeple Center. I think it will be a blast. Then, next week, my column will be about an experience I am having this Wednesday with Andre at Rosemount Elementary all day. We are excited about what it is we've been asked to do, and you'll learn what that is in one week. Stay tuned.

It's nice to be back. I hope you liked my experimental short story. I had fun writing it. I'm good with challenges, though, for awhile. Coming up with weekly topics is challenge enough. Ta ta!