Deanna Weniger: Facebook, stop trying so hard

Woah. Back the truck up, Facebook.

Just because once, out of sheer curiosity, I clicked on a link to the Flat Earth Society, that does not mean I'm now suddenly interested in every crazy conspiracy website out there.

And please stop following me to the mall.

That website I visited to buy my Jewish friend something does not mean that I've changed religions. I love the Jewish people, but it's pointless to keep offering me advertisements to buy menorahs. Candles and Christmas trees are kind of a safety hazard.

Now you've got me so paranoid, I'm afraid to click on anything that I don't want to get inundated with ads for. Like that modest bathing suit website I visited that now puts pictures on my feed of very immodest bathing suits, or what looks more like expensive spandex strings.

If you want to please me, you'll give me some space.

Sometimes your stalking gets downright creepy.

Are you reading my posts too? I may have mentioned Disney World once, but I don't remember clicking on a Disney link in the last few years, and yet, there's Mickey beckoning me to come visit.

Sometimes it feels like you're reading my mind, but not quite getting the context of my thoughts.

And it feels like you think I'm stupid.

I've noticed how all of the news that comes through my feed lines up perfectly with my own world views. For about six months, I actually began to believe that everything was finally right with the world. I felt relaxed about the state of our nation. I put down my guard. I hardly had anyone to fight with any more.

Sure, I was confused when I'd read the paper. I thought it was odd how the media didn't cover all those scandals my feed was uncovering. And why were my liberal friends so convinced that I hated them? Were they getting their own version of the news too?

Out of curiosity, I started messing with your mind.

I clicked on a super liberal site just to see what you would do. Obviously you were confused. The two worldviews are polar opposites. You waited to see if I would click a second time. When I did, finally, I began to get a glimpse of what the other side was seeing. Wow, was it ugly! And completely untrue.

I can't believe how easily you tricked me into thinking that everything I was viewing on my feed was the truth just because my trusted friends were sharing it with me.

I'm on to you now, though.

I fact check every news story and don't get worked up until I see it in at least two other reputable news sources.

For example, if I see a story about a missing kid, I check to see if he's been found before I pass it on asking everyone to please pray for this child that has been home safe since last July.

So, please, Facebook. Stop trying so hard to figure me out. I'm a woman. I could keep you guessing for years. Just ask my husband.