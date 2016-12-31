It was an old shoebox. He was not sure he wanted to see what "memorabilia" he had acquired during the years he couldn't remember having lived. As he lifted the lid, he was surprised to see it was empty except for an envelope, lying facedown, that looked like it housed a typical-sized greeting card. The envelope also appeared to be sealed. He thought that curious.

When he picked it out of the box and turned it over, he instantly felt ill. His first name addressed the envelope. He recognized the handwriting. It was his mother's. Her handwriting was beautifully distinctive. But, a card from his mother? In an envelope never having been opened?

He took his bony forefinger and forced a corner of the envelope to tear; however, the flap lifted as if it had only recently been sealed. How can that be? He took out what appeared to be a Christmas card. The front of the card depicted an old-fashioned country Christmas scene with horse-drawn sleighs and people walking about with arms of wrapped presents. It was a favorite Christmas image of Adam's.

He slowly opened the card, his emotions fearing its interior message. However, once opened, he saw nothing but an empty, unused card. What? Why would he have a card in this box that had never been opened yet sealed recently and addressed to him. As his eyes focused on the manufacturer's sterile words, he couldn't believe what he saw. Four words appeared on the inside of the card's cover.

PUT YOUR COAT ON.

Adam blinked, wiped his eyes and looked again, but there they were. Directions. He tried to rub the words away, but the ink was dry and unable to be smeared. As he sat there trying to make sense of this, another word appeared on the next line.

NOW.

Adam had no idea why, but he felt compelled to obey the demand of the card. So, he went downstairs to the hall closet and grabbed the first jacket he saw. Once he had it on, he opened the card again, having done what it was asking. As he looked at those five words, four more came into focus.

GO TO THE BACKYARD.

Without hesitation, he proceeded to walk through the garage and out the door that led to the back. He was terrified and yet powerless. As he stepped foot outside the garage, he realized he wasn't in his backyard at all. He was in a cemetery. A cemetery he recognized. There were people from both sides of his family buried here. He and his siblings hated this place, but they were never given a choice. As his parents would say, "We're paying our respects."

Why was he here? He opened the card but there were no new instructions. Instead, in the newly fallen snow, he saw footprints appear in front of him as though someone was walking ahead of him, but no one was visible. He instinctively followed the steps which led him to three headstones. Two were his parents. The third one read, "BORN MARCH 7, 1939;" the "DIED" portion yet to be engraved. It was his.

Why don't I remember anything about all those years? What did I miss? How is this all possible? He had all he could do to keep his knees from buckling and dropping into the snow. Then he heard an unmistakable voice. The voice was his mother's.

"Adam, all your life, you lived beyond the moment. You couldn't wait to drive. Then, you couldn't wait to graduate. College couldn't come quickly enough. Then you couldn't wait to start your job. You missed the todays of your life because living for you was all about tomorrow. You wished your life away, son. And now, you have no memory of all your precious yesterdays. Adam, cherish today with your sister and brother. Don't worry about tomorrow. Tomorrow will come. Enjoy the now. They are numbered as they are for everyone." The voice trailed off with her last words.

"Mom..." he cried. But she was already gone.

He understood. It was pointed out to him more than once in his younger life. One day at a time wasn't possible for Adam.

He was cold and weak. He went back inside the house, took off his coat, and went to the couch where he laid down from exhaustion. He had a few hours yet before Bea and Sarge would arrive. He needed to sleep and he lasted only minutes before slumber came.

He was awakened by the sound of his name being spoken.

"Adam! Adam! Wake up." Were his sister and brother there already?

Adam opened his eyes, only to see his mother leaning over him. "You fell asleep on the couch again. You sleep here more than you do in that bedroom of yours."

Adam was more disoriented than ever. Was he dreaming? He looked at his hands. They were no longer the wrinkled hands of a 77-year old man. He flew off the couch and ran to the downstairs bathroom to look in the mirror. He saw the face of the 22-year old college boy home for Christmas break. Then he wondered and asked his mother, "What day is this?"

His mother laughed. "You really were out. Your favorite day! It's Christmas Eve!"

Adam knew he'd been given a second chance to live life in the today lane. It would take time, but he'd learn to keep his excitement about tomorrow under control. Life was too precious to wish it away.

After hugging his mother and kissing her cheek, he began his 22nd Christmas Eve of making memories. He wanted to make sure he had plenty of holiday memories as he grew older. And so he did. "I can't wait" became "I will wait." Adam Jenkins was in no hurry to grow old.

THE END.

And there you have it. I hope you've enjoyed my story this December, and I hope your holiday was filled with wonderful memory-making moments. Tomorrow can wait. We'll see you in two weeks!