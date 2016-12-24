'I Can't Wait': A Christmas story (Part IV)

His sister sounded...well, old. But she still had an unmistakable quality in her greeting.

"Bea?"

"Well, who did you think it was? Mrs. Claus? How are you on this Christmas Eve morning, your favorite day of the year?"

When Adam went to bed the night before, it was Dec. 23, so the days hadn't changed. Fifty-five years, however, had apparently passed. He was still feeling disoriented and more confused than ever.

"You gonna talk to me, or is this an 'I talk, you listen' conversation?" Bea screeched.

"Oh, I'm sorry. Still kinda tired, I guess. I'm fine. Christmas Eve. Yup. Love this day. How are you?"

"Based on what I'm hearing, I'm pretty sure I'm a tad better than you. So, you gonna be ready this afternoon when I pick you up?"

"Why is she coming to pick me up," he nervously thought. "Well, uh, yea, of course. Why wouldn't I be?" Adam was shaken like never before. "What time did you say you were coming?"

"At three? Sarge doesn't get off work until two. You know that!"

Sarge? Who the hell is Sarge? What's going on? "So Sarge is coming with us?"

"Uh, yea....Adam, are you sure you're OK? Do I need to come over there earlier? You know the three of us do this every year on Christmas Eve. You do remember that, right?"

What am I supposed to say? Do what? I have no idea what it is we do every Christmas Eve.

"Adam! You're worrying me! How could you forget we go out to Mom and Dad's graves each year since it's just the three of us?" Adam was probably more stunned to hear that phrase than anything that had happened since waking.

The three of us? It was then I remembered my brother Aaron had been given his nickname of "Sarge" by my sister because of his connection to the military. Her statement about the three of them could only imply one thing. The other three brothers were no longer alive. He fought back tears when he responded to her concern.

"I'm fine. I've just been distracted with Christmas and some old emotions that have been stirred by the holidays."

"Well, hopefully dinner and 'It's a Wonderful Life' will get you past any emotions our visit to Mom and Dad may conjure up." Questions were stirring in Adam's mind. "What happened to the other brothers? When did we lose our parents? How will I initially react seeing my sister and brother after aging 55 years overnight? And what has happened to me in the 55 years that my sister and brother might be aware of but I am not?"

"For someone who can never seem to wait for the latter part of this day to come each year, you certainly seem to be in no hurry for it. I hope you really are OK and that you're not keeping something from me." This was a character trait Adam didn't expect to hear coming from his sister. When he last saw her, she was 16 and your typical teenage girl. They didn't exactly mesh well.

"Everything is fine, but I should get going so I can get some stuff done here before you come. Will we be watching the movie here or at your place... or Sarge's?" He knew this was a risky question, but he needed to know what he was in for.

"Tell me you're joking, Adam! The old Orpheum has shown this movie on Christmas Eve since we were kids! It's a tradition we do each and every year!" Bea was definitely concerned.

He had to recover quickly from this. "Gotcha, Sis! I knew that. Just wanted to play this 'something's wrong with Adam' card a little longer. 'Tis the season, dontcha know!" Adam hoped he had been convincing.

Bea surrendered and replied, "See you at three, brother."

Adam had about four hours to pull it together and try to make sense of a very disconcerting situation. He went back upstairs to what was once his parents' bedroom. He figured he'd at least need to shower and get dressed before trying to sort all this out.

How could he simply have missed 55 years? Had they really happened? Was he experiencing a form of dementia or Alzheimer's? He certainly wouldn't be living alone if that were the case. He now knew he had a sister who wouldn't have allowed that.

Adam headed to the shower, totally avoiding any mirrors along the way. He just wasn't prepared to see the ravages of 55 years. After showering, he returned to his bedroom to dress and face a Christmas Eve like he could never have imagined.

As he was hunting for the drawer containing his socks, he came across a box labeled, "Adam's Memorabilia." As his wrinkled and shaky hand went to lift the lid, he was fully unprepared for what he was about to see.

To be concluded next week...