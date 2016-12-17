Chuck Brooks: 'I Can't Wait': A Christmas story (Part III)

"What the..." Adam slowly approached the mirror. Feeling unsteady, he braced himself against the vanity. He examined his face like a cat examines the appearance of a Christmas tree into its world. "I have got to be dreaming," he whispered softly. As he took his right hand to his face, he stopped at the sight of his aged hand. Then he raised his other hand. "I don't get this." It was more out of fear than anything when Adam yelled, "Mom!" No response. "Dad!" Still nothing. "Anyone home?!" But his words simply fell to the floor with nary a sign of life in the house beyond his.

Adam slowly began to back out of the bathroom and proceed downstairs. As he entered the hallway to the stairs, he noticed wood flooring. When he went to bed, the hallway was covered in a beige carpet. He didn't acknowledge the sensation of the wood on his feet when he first left his bedroom, but now he felt the chill of the wood for the first time. It was then, too, when he noticed his feet and how they matched the image he had already identified in the mirror and his hands.

When he got to the base of the steps, he couldn't believe what he was seeing. This was the house he remembered, but this was not the way the house was furnished when he fell asleep on the couch the night before. Actually, that couch no longer existed. There was new furniture everywhere! Certainly, there were distinguishing features that told him he was still in the same structure, but beyond that, nothing looked familiar. He peered out the kitchen window to see if he had somehow been transported to Oz or someplace, but the neighbors' house still stood there, albeit looking a bit worse for the wear.

As quickly as his body would allow him, he hurried back to his bedroom. Maybe I'm still in bed and dreaming this, he thought to himself. He hoped to find himself sound asleep under his comforter. When he arrived, no such luck. Actually, when he entered his bedroom, there was no evidence he had slept in his bed. Nothing in the room he knew as his bedroom looked familiar. It almost looked like a guest room. He checked out the other two bedrooms on the second floor before finally checking his parents' room. One of the rooms resembled the room he had just visited. Spotless and pristine. When he looked into the room that once belonged to his oldest brother, he was stupefied. It was now an office. A desk with a lamp, a bookshelf filled from top to bottom, and a rocker with a quaint little lamp sitting on an end table. "I don't get it. What the hell's going on?

Adam was quite apprehensive about peering into his parents' bedroom. As he inched his way forward, he already could see what it was he didn't want to see. The only bed that had been slept in was the bed in that room. And since he had just crawled out of one and no other beds were in disarray, it was logical to conclude this room had the bed from which he had woken. He sat on the end of what was presumably his bed, trying to make sense of this world. It was then he saw the most unnerving sight of all. A calendar hung on the wall opposite his bed. He approached it, fearing his eyes were playing games. But they weren't. The month on the calendar was "December" but the year was "2016." If that was accurate, and how could it not be, that would make him 77 years old. What had happened?

By now, it was getting to be close to 9 a.m. Adam had no idea what to do next. He found what must have been his robe, put it on, and walked through a house that looked like a stranger's. There was, however, a Christmas tree that stood in the same place the tree had always stood when he was growing up there. It gave him a minute bit of security, but that went away quickly when he saw a photo ornament hanging at eye level. It was a picture of eight people. He recognized them all, but they looked nothing like he last remembered. His parents were the focal center and his siblings and he stood around them. Written on the ornament in some type of solid liquid was the year "1997." A cold chill ran through Adam's body.

As he was examining the decoration, he received a jolt of surprise from the ringing of a

phone. He found it in the kitchen, on the wall where it had always been. He approached the phone like it was a giant dangerous insect. He picked it up and cautiously said, "Hello?"

"WhatCHOO doin'?" came the female voice from the other end.

He recognized the voice.

It was the voice of his sister.

To be continued...