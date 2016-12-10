Chuck Brooks: 'I Can't Wait': A Christmas story (Part II)

For the rest of the evening, Adam was happy to stay home and enjoy the lights of the tree with the Christmas LPs playing in the background. His mom must have ordered a new collection of albums from Reader's Digest because the case of albums with holiday music from various artists sat on top of the stereo. Adam's mother loved Christmas as much as he did. He proudly told people he inherited his passion for the Yule from his mom. He stretched out on the couch and focused on how he'd spend the next day. There was much to do in the shopping category. After all, it would be Dec. 23, and he had yet to begin shopping for his friends and family.

His older brothers were already with families of their own, and his younger sister and brothers were with their friends when he arrived home.

Morning came and he found himself waking in his bed. He had no recollection of going to bed, but he surmised both his mom and dad had said goodnight to him, leaving him to his pleasurable slumber on that couch. He loved his bed. Much better than the one at college. As a matter of fact, he loved this house. It's where he lived all his life. Santa Claus was a reality here. Adam was someone who loved the traditions of this season. He decided a long time ago he would eventually settle in his hometown and some day, inherit the house. His older brothers had no desire to do so, and he'd claim seniority over his younger siblings when that day arrived.

His parents were already off to work and his brothers and sister were nowhere to be found. Adam showered, dressed, put on one of the new Reader's Digest albums and listened to Perry Como, Andy Williams and Bing Crosby croon out some holiday numbers while he hurriedly ate a bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes. Then, he was off to the stores.

Adam's family lived only 10 miles from Madison, Wis., and that's where Adam would do some of his shopping. There was a Kmart that ran numerous blue light specials in the final days of shopping madness, and he enjoyed walking the square by the Capitol. Anything he didn't accomplish in Madison would be completed in his town, but the choices there weren't as plentiful.

When Adam was walking the Capitol Square, he noticed the Orpheum Theater was showing "It's A Wonderful Life." Adam couldn't count the number of times he'd seen this movie on his television at home. He'd never seen it in the theater and decided it would be a great way to end his shopping day. When he called home, his dad answered.

"Hey, Dad...I'm in Madison and am going to catch a movie here before heading home."

His dad chuckled. "It wouldn't be 'It's A Wonderful Life,' would it?"

"You know what they say, Dad. The umpteenth time is the charm!" Adam bought a soda and popcorn and nestled into his umpteenth plus one viewing of his favorite holiday film.

He arrived home after 10 p.m. Everyone was in bed and he, once again, plopped down on the couch after putting yet another LP in the stereo. His mom left the tree lights on for him.

In a few years, I'll be done with college and into my career, and then I won't have to wait until the day before the 24th to appreciate the season, he thought to himself. Tomorrow's Christmas Eve; that's going to fly by; Christmas will arrive and before I know it, I'll be going to bed with those post-Christmas day blues. Adam despised those blues. However, it was also typical of Adam to begin his suffering long before he had to.

Morning came, and once again Adam found himself waking in his bed. Growing up, he often dozed off on the couch only to end up in his bed. Adam was also known to walk in his sleep. It wasn't a surprise he should not remember walking those stairs.

What did surprise Adam, however, was when he rolled over to plop his feet on the floor, he felt a strange sense of soreness. His eyes were trying to adjust to the subdued daylight in his bedroom, and he credited his achiness with walking the Capitol Square the day before and then sleeping on a none-too comfortable couch.

He moved gingerly down the hall, heading to the bathroom, and still he was amazed at how sore he was. We definitely need a new couch, he thought.

As he walked into the bathroom, the mirror greeted him as it had all his life. Only this morning, the mirror was telling him a different story than just hours earlier.

Adam stopped dead in his tracks as he stared ahead at his reflection in the mirror. It was the image of a man at least 70 years old.

To be continued...