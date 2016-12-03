Chuck Books: 'I Can't Wait': A Christmas story

I Can't Wait: Part One

Even at 23 years of age, Adam Jenkins wasn't unlike any other 23-year-old. As a matter of fact, he had a normal and happy childhood that prepared him for adult life. He had loving parents, along with two older male siblings, a younger sister and twin boys rounding out the family. He began college at the age of 22, so he was only a sophomore. It was his decision to stay in his hometown and work for a few years, exploring his options and trying to decide what to do with his life. Finally, he had a plan. He wanted to teach. It was a thought that had played around in his head for a few years. He had good role models throughout his public school system experience in his home town of Heron Hill, Wisconsin. And so far, his college experience was going smoothly.

It was December of 1961, and Adam was down to his last two finals for the semester. He couldn't wait for them to be over. December was Adam's favorite month, and he felt like he was missing the Christmas season by being in college and having to focus on studying versus enjoying Christmas specials on television or shopping for presents or spending time with his mother in the kitchen, helping her with the holiday baking. Instead, however, he still had a day before he could head back to "The Hill," an affectionate nickname given to his home town.

"I can not wait for this to be over!" he said to Ellie, who had been his best friend since he could remember. They lived across the street from one another. They were playmates and then school chums.

"I know," said Ellie. "I feel the same way, but it will come. It's just a matter of hours now."

"But it's the 22nd of December! Once we're home, we barely have three days before Christmas, 1961, is only a memory! I can't wait 'til I graduate, get a job, and then can enjoy the season the way it was meant to be enjoyed!"

Ellie laughed. For as long as she had known Adam, he was prone to focusing on tomorrow rather than soaking in today. She'd tell him, "Adam, you're gonna wish your life away if you're not careful."

"Now you sound like my mother, Missy. I just want to get through today and then be home!"

"And then you can't wait for Christmas, followed by anxiously awaiting your return to school, then summer vacation, and then..."

"You really do sound like my mother! You two been talking?" They both laughed, but he knew it was true. "I can't wait," had become a familiar cry of Adam's, but those three words were familiar to most his age. "I can't wait to get my license. I can't wait to graduate from high school. I can't to be old enough to drink. I can't wait to get a career." The list was endless for young people.

The two of them said goodbye to one another after arriving in Ellie's driveway. Adam walked across the street from her house to his house; he could smell the whereabouts of his mother. She was in the kitchen, making his favorite Christmas cookie, the chocolate crinkle.

"Well, I thought you'd never get home!" she said, as she embraced him in a tight hug.

"I'm so glad to be home, Mom. Since Thanksgiving, I couldn't wait for Christmas! I just can't wait to get a job so I can enjoy Christmas more," he grumbled.

"Adam," she said, shaking her head, "you're going to..." Adam knew the rest.

To be continued...