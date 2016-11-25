Chuck Brooks: A host of things to be thankful for

Well, for starters, I am thankful for living long enough to see life from yet another perspective. It's a perspective I hope you all get to experience. Retirement rocks.

I am thankful for Willy, my cat. He keeps me from being a total slug and has me up and out of bed each day by 7 a.m. at the latest. Gosh, he's such a good cat. Who'd want to sleep in later than that, right? Yeah. Right.

I am thankful for my school still welcoming me back to announce volleyball and basketball games. Where I used to leave those games and think on my way home, I still have to grade five more papers before bedtime, I now simply leave the parking lot thinking, back to retirement!

I am thankful for a community that has supported my idea to create three books, specifically for the Rosemount family, as well as being grateful for Andre who decided to buy into my ideas as well and join in on the fun. And believe me, all three have been fun.

I am thankful for local theaters showing matinee movies, despite school being in session. The few people who show up are often older than me and there's never a cell phone or talking issue.

In the same vein, I am thankful to be able to visit a zoo where I'm not battling crowds. Sanity is alive and well there during school hours.

I am thankful for my mother sharing some wisdom with me when she had to stay home after breast cancer surgery. I asked her if she had to miss paychecks because she was home recuperating. She told me she didn't have to miss one paycheck because she had never abused her sick days with the bank where she worked. She essentially told me to be smart about such a thing when I would finally end up in a career. And so I was. I used them sparingly. And because I did, I don't have to worry about health insurance premiums for about four more years. My sick days translated into health insurance dollars. Thanks Mom.

I'm thankful for my love of writing. It has become more of a passion of mine than it ever was. That goes hand in hand with another "thankful for." I'm thankful for an audience of people who enjoy reading what I write. I never thought my words would appeal to people outside my immediate world, but it seems I was wrong. And for that I am grateful.

I'm thankful for MeTV. At a time when this world seems to be unraveling, MeTV and other channels similar to its 60s and 70s television shows are able to transport me back to a time that simply seemed more sane and kind. The world has gotten scary.

I am thankful that a percentage of my students from over 33 years of teaching still put in an effort to maintain communication with me. That paycheck never ended. Every time I spend some time with an adult who once was a teenager in my classroom is a time I cherish. Seeing my students having become successful adults is a real joy. And I finally get to communicate with them without filters. That might be the best of all! *&#^@$ awesome, dude!

I'm thankful for possessing the heart of a child. As I approach 61, I realize how much more I appreciate life because of that gift. I love simplicity. I still thoroughly enjoy video games. Children's picture books still make me smile in wonderment. I love Christmas and everything that comes with the holiday. I still believe in Santa Claus in some shape or form. I love nostalgia and all that triggers my happy childhood. Years ago people used to tell me to "Grow up!" I did, sorta. But my heart is a slow learner. Thank God for that.

Your turn. What are you thankful for? Hopefully your list has a mix of the serious and not-so-much. When we next meet, it will be December. Ho Ho Ho and a bottle of rum! Or am I mixing pirates and Santa? Oh well. A little of both might be good! See ya next week!