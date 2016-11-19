Chuck Brooks: Rivalries on football Sundays, then and now

I was the third boy of three kids in a house back in Wisconsin. My oldest brother is seven years older and the next brother is five years older. After I turned six, Mom decided it was time for a girl followed, in surprise fashion, by a pair of boys.

The topic of sports didn't enter my world in the first ten years of my existence. Those were my Maple Street house years. It was the house where all my childhood fantasies existed regarding Santa and the like. I just can't recollect any time in those years where sports became an irritant. It wasn't until moving down a block to Haskell Street that I recall with great sensory details how football, more than anything, ruled our home on Sundays. Mom and Dad moved only a short distance because this new house on Haskell was lake property and they always wanted to live on the lake. The water impacted my father and older brothers' temperaments regarding football.

I can't exactly say why my father was not a Packer fan. And not being a Packer fan, even then, was no less sacrilegious than it is now. What amplified that abnormality was the fact my older brothers were very much Packer fans. Especially the oldest. And that's where the fun began.

As you may know if you're in the older crowd of readers, having multiple televisions in the home during the 60s was much more of a luxury than it would be now. However, we had two. There was one in the living room and one in the family room. The family room was on the same floor as the living room, but a kitchen basically separated the two areas.

On Sundays, I looked forward to having the family room television all to myself. Mom was busy in the kitchen making dinner and such while "the men" were in the living room preparing to battle. Have I mentioned which team my father did love? At the time, the war between Minnesota and Wisconsin was nowhere near the intensity it is now. Rather, the team Wisconsin loved to hate was...yup, you guessed it...the Chicago Bears. If Dad cheered for the 49ers or the Eagles or any other team, it might have been accepted with less resistance. However, his love for the Bears and his hatred for the Packers made for annoyingly loud Sundays.

I would be sitting in the family room, watching an amusing Abbott and Costello movie or laughing at a Martin and Lewis film or enjoying any number of other movies a kid might like, usually airing on Milwaukee's WITI-TV6. I, however, could never view Sunday television in peace.

When the game began, all lines were erased and the pigskin wars would begin. The brothers were cheering for the Packers while my father was cheering against them. And none of this support was done quietly. My father had a knack for mostly setting off my oldest brother during a game. If the Packers weren't performing up to potential, my father wouldn't hide his enjoyment in their gameplay. My oldest brother wasn't having any of that. The yelling became intense, and my mother would get so irritated with all of it. When the Packers played the Bears, you didn't want to even live on the block. I always figured if it causes that much strife to be a football fan, then no thank you. I'll take my light-hearted comedies any Sunday over football. No sport brought out the worst in them more than football did. No wonder I was my mother's favorite (just kidding).

It wouldn't be until 1982 when I began teaching that I'd care about any sport. The Milwaukee Brewers were in the World Series, and I figured I should maybe watch them play. That began my love affair with baseball. My football passion came about ten years later when the Badgers went to the Rose Bowl. Again, I felt like a traitor if I didn't watch that game. I slowly grew to love football, both at the college and professional level. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, I sit here writing this in the back room of Buffalo Wild Wings on a Sunday at noon. It's the only place I get to watch my Packers play on days when the Vikings play at the same time. Some silly rule about home state and blah blah blah. I'd rather be home on the couch in my comfies.

