All of this is happening as I begin my entry into celebrating the season. Over the last five years, I've shared with you how I start reveling in the Christmas spirit not by dipping my toe in the yuletide waters, but jumping in, fully clothed, and ready to ho ho ho with the best of 'em. Nov. 1 arrives, and I am all about the red and green of the hollyberry. Frankly, it's helped cushion the blow of the repetitive campaign ads that run back-to-back-to-back during each commercial break. As I walk away from getting my mail out of the box, I whistle a holiday tune as I rip up each and every political flyer that finds its uninvited way into my personal space. "Here comes Santa (RIP!), here comes Santa (RIP!), right down Santa Claus (RIP! RIP! RIP!)."

I began on the first of this month to bring out one holiday item each day. By Thanksgiving, the house will be in full splendor and ready for a December of all-out joy!

Day One I cleared my dining room table of the orange placemats and the pumpkin centerpiece, and in their place, I festooned my table with festive red, green and silver trimmed placemats. For a centerpiece, I have an electric candle on a wooden holder with a berry ring circling the candle's base. Cool beans.

Day Two it was time for my favorite two items to spruce up my fireplace. On one side rests an 18-inch Frosty the Snowman electronic figure. To balance that out, you'll find equal in stature my Merry Christmoose character. The challenge each year is getting Willy used to having these two annual guests return to the daily surroundings. You'll be glad to know, he's settling in.

Day Three I hung the wreath over the mantle of the fireplace. It's actually a wreath made up of green, red and silver jingle bells, straight out of "The Polar Express." I received it from a friend one Christmas, and it's found its way to the top of that fireplace each year ever since.

Day Four it was time to welcome back the holiday candles. You know... the ones I buy from the candle store in my hometown. These are the best. Don't ask how, but when these are lit, it smells like Christmas throughout my home. You have to experience the aroma to know what I mean. They're absolutely the best.

Day Five I brought out the Christmas albums and placed them by my record player. I have always loved the sound of a vinyl album playing on a revolving turntable with all the scratchiness that vinyl is known for. You can have your yoga. I'll take a vinyl Christmas album any day.

Day Six, which is today, I cleared off my fireplace mantle and lovingly placed six Christmas wax figurines. They're actually candles, but I've never lit them. Our mother bought us each a box of these many years ago. Apparently, she came upon some deal at the bank where she worked. Each box had six holiday figures from elves to a Santa to a couple of toy soldiers. Each year I have to take them out of their disintegrating cellophane and place them along the mantelpiece. I don't think I need to explain to you why these six little guys bring me great pleasure.

In conjunction with the décor, beginning Nov. 1, right before I crawl into bed, I put in a DVD of something Christmas. Night one it was Disney's "Babe In Toyland." Night two, "The Lemon Drop Kid." Night three I put in "Home Alone 2." Night four I turned to Charter's channel 941, the Seasonal Music channel, and simply fell asleep to holiday tunes. Night five was all about "The Bishop's Wife" with Loretta Young, David Niven and Cary Grant. Tonight, I'll put in "Pocketful Of Miracles." Check them out. They all speak to Christmas in some way.

I begin Christmas too early by most people's standards. It's what I love. This year, it came as a bonus. It softened the blow of the final days of this ruthless political circus. Who can argue with that? Now, if you'll excuse me, the circus has ended but Christmas is just ramping up! Ho, Ho, Ho!