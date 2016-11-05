I am somewhat certain I have told you in previous columns that when I was still a youngster under the watchful eye of my parents, my mother "encouraged" me to do something other than go to school, play outside and watch television. In short, she let me know I'd be learning how to play the piano. I'm sure there was encouragement in there someplace, but it wasn't like I had a choice.

My older brother played the ivory keys, and both my parents loved the piano, so Chuckie was going to learn to play it too. Discussion over. As if there was a discussion to begin with. Having an aunt who played the piano superbly didn't help squelch their goal for me. Of course, when I learned my aunt was self-taught, my mother heard, "If she can play like that and didn't take a lesson, why do I have to?" Yea, like that worked.

At first, it was fun to bang on the keyboard. Of course, banging went out with the bathwater once the lessons began. "Every Good Boy Does Fine" and "All Cows Eat Grass" became my mottos while learning the seven individual keys on the piano. They called it an octave. "C, D, E, F, G, A, B, and again, C." So began my musical education.

I absolutely hated practicing. My piano teacher was a nun at my school. She was a wonderful nun. She was definitely one of my favorites. However, I think she found me challenging. She's the same nun who would eventually be forced into a corner when, in fifth grade, I finally asked her if there was a Santa Claus. Poor lady. She ended up contacting my mom, admitting she had to come clean with the truth. In any case, if I was going to learn the piano, it was at least by the hands of a nice teacher.

The piano, however, is not where it ended. Mom wanted to "upgrade" my education to the organ. We didn't even own an organ! By this time, my brother was playing the organ at Sunday mass. He'd also play for funerals and weddings. I'm not sure, but I think that might have been my mother's ultimate reason for having me learn to play the instrument as well. Of course, the next piece of furniture that found its way into our home was the organ. That's exactly how it would play out. My brother went to college, and I stepped into his role as one of the organists at our church. This brought my musical experience to a whole new level. It wasn't one, at the time, I appreciated.

I was terrified in the beginning. Imagine. I am 14 or so years old, and I'm walking up the stairs into a massive choir loft to play for Mass attended by large masses of people. Normally, the loft was empty, and if it was empty when I appeared, I would quickly close and lock the door to keep people out. I did not want the added stress of playing this monster of a device while having people flank me on both sides. I can remember making many mistakes in those early months. I remember my first wedding for which I played. I really muffed one song, and I sat alone in the loft crying while the priest continued to read the couple their vows. It was a horrible experience for me. The bride and groom, however, treated me as if I had played like Liberace.

I survived it all. My favorite was going to the church when Mass wasn't happening. Normally, during the day, no one was in the church, but it was still accessible. Back then, we didn't worry so much about vandalism. I'd play triumphantly like I was playing for royalty. And I'd experiment with all the tabs and stops, trying to get this sound and that sound to come through the organ's massive pipes. It was sometimes a place I would escape to just to play without stress.

So, how is this connected to "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken?" In the comedy, there was a theme song both spooky and fun. I used to play it on the piano in our house, but when I had the chance, I'd play it at church in the loft all by my lonesome. I played by ear fairly well, and I had a blast playing that tune when no one was around. I felt like I was getting away with something. Maybe it was my way of rebelling against having to learn either instrument. I figured God was probably smiling.

Don't forget: Andre and I will have our books at the Arts and Crafts sale Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, we're at the library from 2-4 p.m. signing and selling. Hope to see you!