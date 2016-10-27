Rivaling Leprechaun Days as a crowd-pleaser is the Haunted Woods Trail, set for this Saturday in Central Park. Running from 6-8 p.m., it's free and it's likely to draw a few thousand pre-schoolers through middle school students. They'll get a safe scare and lots of treats. It starts in the parking lot across South Robert from the Steeple Center.

The Haunted Woods Trail is in its fifth decade, and like Leprechaun Days it depends on an active and creative volunteer committee, with a helping hand from our Parks and Rec department. Much of the funding is provided through the generosity of our local businesses.

Some of those businesses have scheduled an easy way to get a start on holiday shopping close to home. They are sponsoring a trolley to carry folks through downtown Rosemount from 5-9 p.m. on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 10. The "Rosemount Night Out on the Town" will showcase participating businesses. They'll offer appetizers and beverages, and there will be plenty of discounts and gifts for shoppers.

In the past this has been a "ladies' night" event, but now it's open to all (although kids on the trolley must be accompanied by an adult). Our businesses support so many of the things that maintain the quality of life in Rosemount. I hope all of us will support those businesses by shopping locally.

There's another event that brings the community together and that gives Rosemount's young people a hand in creating and maintaining our traditions. The Rosemount Youth Commission will be working again with the Rosemount Area Arts Council to stage the 6th Annual Tree Lighting and Concert. Our commissioners are helping plan and coordinate this event, to be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in front of the Steeple Center, next door to the public library.

The Youth Commissioners have arranged for their fellow students in the jazz combo to perform. After a visit by Santa, the RHS Chamber Choir and the Community Band will share music of thanksgiving. That will be a little foretaste of the entertainment the Arts Council will provide at its biggest event of the year, "Christmas at the Steeple Center," on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets can be purchased on the Arts Council website, www.rosemountaac.org.

All of these events promise to put our community in the holiday spirit. And part of that spirit is generosity. The Haunted Woods Trail, the Tree Lighting ceremony, and the Steeple Center event invite the public to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the food shelf.

The need for assistance always rises around the holidays. You can contribute to the spirit of the season — and to the spirit of our community — by attending these activities and sharing what you can.