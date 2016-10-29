Our book's story explains how we were the birthplace of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District. It shares the challenges and the joys of those early years in what is now the "old" middle school. There is a painting of the house from which the first four students graduated. It celebrates the birth and life of Rosemount School. The story speaks mostly, however, to how opening three other high schools, beginning with Apple Valley High School in 1976, impacted Rosemount High School. Unless you were in RHS when it happened, it's hard to grasp the complexities of it all. Even when I appeared on the scene in the fall of 1982, AVHS had already been opened six years. The scars on the people in RHS, however, were still surprisingly fresh and painful. I didn't understand it then. I was too young and too removed from the situation. When Eagan High School became a topic, however, it all became quite clear as to why the split was so painful.

One of my challenges in writing our story was to avoid sounding whiny or sour grapes or even angry. A district grows. It's a good thing. However, Rosemount was always the low man on the totem pole after each high school came into existence. If you were a student or a parent of a student during those times, you know exactly what I'm talking about. It was just how it was. Realistically, it couldn't be avoided. That, however, didn't take away the pain RHS people felt through the growth. It seemed Rosemount High School always lost more than its share of students and staff. That impacted programs. That impacted school climate. Such was my challenge in writing the story. I focused more on celebrating who we have become today and how getting here was a journey of one large hill after another, and often the hills grew more intimidating.

Then there are the paintings. Andre Nelson and I have been collaborating since the winter of 2012. We began working together then to create our first book. One year later, we were working on the second one. We took a year off, not certain we'd ever join forces again with his new life as a college student, but when talk of a 100-year anniversary celebration was in the works, it seemed a done deal. We had to do this. Andre's work in this third book shows such growth as an artist. You have to remember, when Andre began this journey, he had only been working with wildlife scenes and nature. The books brought him into a world of buildings and people and more. The growth his work demonstrates in this new book is impressive. Beyond his ability to paint, his vision when interpreting my text is almost impossible to describe. There is one painting in our latest endeavor that is his most powerful painting in any of our three books. When I first saw the actual painting, I was mesmerized. I couldn't look away. I am hoping people react the same way.

The road he and I have been on with this book is one I'd travel again and again with him. We work well together. We play. We laugh. We constructively criticize. We reflect. The collaboration has worked better than anything I ever did in my career. We hope our teamwork speaks for itself when people page through this new book and read the text that accompanies each illustration.

This new book's size is the largest. The binding is a new approach. There are more illustrations in this book than in either of our other two. We went for the glossy paper on this one as well. It's a special book marking a special occasion. We wanted to do it right. We believe we did.

You can buy any of our three books at Rosemount Floral from Nov. 1 through New Years. On Saturday, Nov. 5, we'll be at school for the Arts and Crafts show all day. On Sunday, the Rosemount public library is hosting us for their "Meet The Author" series from 2-4 p.m. We'll be signing and selling there, and Andre plans to do a little presentation for the kids regarding watercolor. There will be various newspaper articles telling you about more dates, but for now, you have the immediate ones. I'll keep you informed here, if nothing else.

We go from "BOO!" to "YAHOO!" as we prepare for the unveiling of book number three. Darn exciting!