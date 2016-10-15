A part of October over the years in the world of film has also been the horror film. What better time to bring a scary movie to the screen than October. I once loved a good scary film. My friends and I feasted on them when we were younger. As the years wore on, however, my tastes changed. And, of course, so did the content of a scary film.

I remember being just a youngster when certain films came out that our mother was not going to allow us to see. "Night of the Living Dead" was released in 1968. I would have been 14 years old. There was no way Mom was letting me leave the house to see this movie. Frankly, I had no desire to go. Up until then, I thought "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" and "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken" were typical spooky shows. I do remember going to the theater to see Edgar Allen Poe's "The Pit and the Pendulum." It was a short story, and it should have stayed that way. In the 60s, American International was the movie company responsible for a lot of scary flicks that stemmed from Edgar Allen Poe's stories. If you are curious, Google the title and watch the first three minutes. I doubt I was a teenager yet when I saw this. I remember it being a part of a Friday Scary Movie Night at the local theater. People came in costume. I also remember not being able to sleep that night or for several nights after. Even now, to watch some of it brings back unpleasant associations.

The year I graduated, in '74, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" made its debut on the big screen. Another film I really had no desire to see. It just sounded stupid to me. I've never seen it nor have I seen any remakes or sequels to it. A year before that, however, in December of all months, one of the greatest Christmas films of all times became a part of our world. Not! Of course, I'm talking about "The Exorcist." This was the very first film I truly found disturbing. I recall being with a bunch of good friends, and we had driven to Madison, about 35 miles from our hometown, to see it in a big movie Cineplex. There was no lack of material for conversation for the ride home. We were all wigged out by what we had just witnessed. It was unlike anything we had ever seen...or heard. I was 18 and Mom was staying out of decisions like movie-picking by then, but being a strict Catholic, she didn't hesitate to let me know how she felt about such a film.

The next scary film, released in '76, that would stay with me for years after was "The Omen." The chanting that was an integral part of the soundtrack was enough to keep the chills in the viewer's spine alive and kicking. To think Gregory Peck would star in a film of this type was shocking for many people during the time. The man who made Atticus Finch in "To Kill A Mockingbird" such an endearing character was now playing the would-be dad of the son of Satan. Like the other titles, this movie can still send me running around the house to make sure the doors are all locked.

Maybe my favorite film for its scare factor came in my first fall of college. "Halloween" came to theaters in Eau Claire on the night of Halloween in 1978. The theater was packed. I was there with my peeps. We had no idea how terrified we were about to be. The theater screamed together, groaned together, shifted together...it was an awesome experience. Again, the music that backed up the tension in the film was more than simply effective. It was a blast!

Today, little is left to the imagination. Hitchcock's "Psycho" was freaky good because of his suggestions with the camera angles and character development. Even the shower scene is not visually gross with the knife coming down, the shower curtains being ripped off the rod, the blood circling into the drain, the eyes of Janet Leigh as she slips down into the tub...brilliant. Today's movies rely too much on gore. They leave little to the imagination, and I stopped liking gore many years ago. So, I'll simply "enjoy "the memories the spooky movies gave me in my "younger" years.

On my birthday this year, Dec. 9, another scary film, "The Bye-Bye Man," is being released. You should now know what I'll say to the idea of seeing" that film. "Bye-Bye."