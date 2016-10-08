I am writing this on Oct. 2. You're likely reading it six to seven days later. The weather today is autumn's best. In a week, we'll likely have turned on the heat once or twice. So goes fall in the Midwest.

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of sitting outside on the patio of Granite City in Eagan with four of my former colleagues. Two of them are now retired. One of them left the classroom when I did, but she still works in education as a mentor for the Q Comp evaluation program in our district. The last colleague is still slaving away in the classroom. He likely has at least five years to go. We were all English teachers at one time in Rosemount High School. When the one still teaching told us conferences were a mere five days away, I suddenly knew I had my topic for the week. Yee-haw!

I've told you before it's nice to write about the years on the job because I'm now safely in retirement. I can share a few thoughts about conference night and what it meant to me and my teacher peeps. Keep in mind I taught 33 years. I communicated with many teachers over those years. What I'm going to share with you isn't something only I felt. I obviously am not speaking for everyone, but I do know many feel this way.

So, conferences are happening this year at the end of week five. To be more exact, 22 student contact days will have passed by Thursday when conferences begin at 4 p.m. If you're not aware, most teachers in most classes have, on average, between 35 and 40 students in a room. If that is not ridiculous enough, multiply that times five classes per day. Thus, you're talking about teachers meeting anywhere from 150 to 200 students in the course of any given trimester. Some classes, certainly, are not as big. I know there's always been an effort to keep AP classes smaller, but even then, my Honors English class was pushing 35 kids.

When I was younger, I don't think getting to know students' names was even a topic. It came easily. My brain was young and ready for such challenges. I took pride in knowing all my students. As the years wore on, so did my brain, as well as my ability to learn and remember names quickly. In short, time wore on and my brain wore out. I'd probably say in the final five years of my career, it was taking forever to learn everyone's name. It was always a goal of mine to be able to say "Hi Steph" or "Hi Jake" in the hall if I passed my students in the course of the day, but I finally gave that up as a realistic goal because it just wasn't happening at the start of the year.

Let's return to this week and conferences. School's been in session five weeks. If you think the teachers know everyone already, your expectations are unrealistic. Five weeks is crazy. Oh, I'm sure the new teachers on the block know their students fairly well because their minds are still steel traps, but those steel traps become sinkholes soon enough. When parents introduced themselves in the latter part of my career, I was often in a world of hurt. My thoughts might be Mr. and Mrs. Who? If they continued and said, for example, "Kyle is our son," I'd think, Kyle?

It became more complicated when the parent brought the student to the conference table. Do you think I could say "Hi (name). And you must be (name)'s parents." Ha! Again you jest! Here's how I used to get around it. They'd sit. I'd have some line of welcome that was fairly generic, but then as I began the conference, I might say, "So, how about we talk to you (the kid) first. How has it been going for you in class so far?" Ok. Just bought me some time. Whew! Then, I'd likely take the seating chart, face it toward the people in front of me and say, "Why don't you show your parents where you sit in the room." Smart lad, am I. And then I'd learn who I was working with and could then become more personable. Did I like doing it that way? Of course not. It was all about survival when conferences happened week five or, for that matter, week six. It just was a process that took time, and as I aged, the struggle won and I surrendered. I found humor in it, though. Plenty.

The day was also long. Start teaching at 7:30 a.m. End at 2:20 p.m. Then start conferencing at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Then go home and crash. It really made for an exhaustingly long day. Maybe it's time for a new paradigm, eh? If you're going this week, good luck. Hope you get all good news!

Enter October. Soon, Christmas displays in stores. Lights on before 5 p.m. Coats replace shorts. Rain becomes snow. "And the music goes 'round and 'round, whoa ho-ho..."