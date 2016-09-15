Pat Rupp: Mom and P.T. were right

Maplewood police reported last week that five of its citizens had been scammed out of $180,000 over the past couple of weeks. Perhaps that fact alone is enough to get one's attention, but the details are even more eye-popping.

One poor soul contracted with a company online that would come to her home and for the low, low price of $249, rid her computer of everything bad while increasing her device's speed and no doubt mowing the lawn, cleaning the bathroom and taking out the trash.

Once on site, the perpetrators not only tuned up the computer but informed the scamee that it had been hacked, no doubt by the Russians or Chinese. The rascally foreigners, the scammers went on, had deposited $90,000 in her checking account that she needed to turn over or risk a police investigation. Goodbye, 90 grand.

Another Maplewood resident coughed up $48,000 in an apparently common ruse where a caller notifies grandparents that their darling grandchildren have run afoul of the law and need money like yesterday to either get out of jail or some other sort of hot water.

Still more Maplewood victims wired money to an out-of-country lottery (Canada) after being told they had won huge sums of money with the only catch being they had to first pay a couple of grand in taxes and processing fees. Bottom line: Thousands down the toilet, eh.

If those stories weren't so tragic, they would be downright funny. But the question here is what in the name of Bernie Madoff possessed those folks to be that gullible?

Now I must admit my telephone landline and, more recently, cell phone have been the recipients of a variety of scam calls, but rather than see them as nuisances, I try to view them as opportunities to have a little fun.

Now there's little to do about the recorded messages from Rachel from Card Services or the stern IRS agent wannabe who informs that her employer is going to file suit against you unless you immediately dial 1-800-TAX-SCAM. Same for the guy who lets you know you have won yet another all-expenses trip to the Bahamas.

But the ones with actual live people at the other end of the line are another story altogether. My favorite is the recurring one from a caller with a heavy accent who usually goes by the name of Bob, Bill or Pete. He says he represents Microsoft and would like to rid your computer of everything that ails it.

Depending on the mood of the day I will a) hang up; b) engage the imposter in polite conversation until I reluctantly refuse the service; or c) string him along until the end when I advise him of his waste of time and to sober up and get a real job. Frankly, the latter provides the most entertainment at my end, but there's really nothing funny about any of it.

Hundreds of people, a majority no doubt seniors, get taken by these kinds of scams every week. The antidotes seem simple enough. Check out who you are dealing with before agreeing to anything involving releasing personal information. Don't make any rash decisions, especially on the telephone. Ask for help before committing money to anything or anybody. Don't sign anything without reading the fine print. Duh?

Two famous quotes, one from the circus and the other from my dear mother serve as good guideposts for me when it comes to unexpected good fortune.

P.T. Barnum once said, "There's a sucker born every minute." But Mom had the cure for that one and others with her oft-repeated advice, "If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."