Pat Rupp: Flying by the seat of his pants

Tragedy strikes when an engine blows a little more than halfway through the trip and panic ensues. The pilot has more baggage than the cargo hold and decides to ditch the plane in the drink before Wayne literally has to slap him to his senses and set up a nail-biting landing.

I couldn't help thinking of the movie last week as the story of United Airlines passenger who was physically dragged off a plane after refusing to give up his seat went viral.

At first, I thought like in most cases there were at least two sides to the story and it would all go away by the beginning of the next news cycle. It obviously didn't and as the NFL referee always says "After further review...

First of all, let's get this out of the way. The passenger in the eye of the storm, 69-year-old Dr. David Dao, didn't do much for the image of fellow senior citizens when he went into his Bart Simpson routine after being asked to depart the plane. That being said, the good doctor deserves but a tiny fraction of the blame for the incident.

Seems United sold more tickets than it had seats for the flight from Chicago to Louisville. Company personnel tried to gracefully wiggle out of the dicey situation by bribing passengers with a cash offer for giving up their seats and taking a later flight. Apparently, overbooking is standard operating procedure for all airlines.

OK, let's stop there. What is wrong with that picture? I recently purchased tickets to see Hal Holbrook perform in "Mark Twain Tonight" at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis next month. That building has a seating capacity of 2087. It's a safe bet that the promoter for that show will not sell more than 2087 tickets. A sellout is a sellout is a sellout.

If United played by that rule, the whole ugly incident would never have occurred. Sadly, federal regulations do allow such shenanigans by the airlines so the story soon went from bad to worse.

United personnel kept raising the ante (up to $1000 by some reports) for passengers to voluntarily take another flight but, alas, none stepped forward. That meant implementing a sketchy procedure whereby airline personnel semi-randomly chose four innocent victims to exit the plane. The reason in this case was to allow four United workers to board to get to Louisville for another flight.

Dr. Dao was one of the Fab Four to be selected for eviction but instead of joining the other three lottery losers he went on a one-man sit-down strike and refused to budge. That earned him a bumpy ride down the aisle on his backside at the hands of three Chicago Airport Authority police officers. The trip cost him a concussion, a broken nose and a couple of lost teeth.

Not surprisingly, the whole event was filmed on a cell phone and ever since, United has been tap dancing around the incident like Fred Astaire after a six-pack of Red Bull.

The company's stock tanked and potential customers from around the globe vowed they would never fly United again. Dao held a news conference to document his injuries and, naturally hinted civil action might be considered.

All of this might have been avoided had the company a) not overbooked the flight; b) raised its offer to the maximum $1,350 for passengers to take a later flight; c) used some negotiating skills instead of thuggery to deal with Dao or d) sent the four employees to Louisville on another flight and/or airline.

Unfortunately, United chose the high and mighty road and in this modern day disaster movie there was no John Wayne around to save the day.