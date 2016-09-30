Every week we meet here, I struggle from a little to a lot as to what the week's topic will be. Some weeks the topic comes to me without any effort. Other weeks, I struggle to find a topic I think merits discussion. Then there are people who have read my stuff and have commented about how honest I am about my world now and then. I rarely think about "filtering" my material regarding my life because for writing to work, I have always felt it must be honest. Too honest? Perhaps, but it's all I know. Do I have lines even I don't cross? Sure. They are few, however.

Which brings me to this week's topic. Some of you will understand this better than others, based on your position in life. When I prepared to retire, I had two major concerns about the "unknown." The first was, understandably, finance. What would retirement be like financially? Would I be able to live the life I knew or would I have to be more careful about watching my spending? It didn't take long for that fear to be assuaged. And knowing my house will be paid for in three months makes it a distant concern.

My second concern, nearly as important as my first, was will I be useful? If you're not single, you likely don't get this as easily as you might if you've been single all your life. I'll be more specific. If you at some point were married and had children and then found yourself alone, whether it be divorce or death or whatever, you'd still have children who'd need you well into adulthood, and you'd feel you serve a purpose. That has not been my life.

When I was teaching, I was productive well past the classroom. From the pep fests and assemblies to OnStage to Student Council and beyond, I always felt like I filled a role. I had a reason for existing. When summer would roll around, I enjoyed the lack of a routine and rigid schedule. Despite not looking forward to the regiment beginning in late August, by early August, I was beginning to feel the need to be needed. I would emcee Freshmen Orientation in early August, and that was the beginning of a return to the world with which I was most comfortable. It's a basic human need. I'm not unique. I recognize that.

So, enter retirement. The first year was all about trial and error. I continued to write this weekly communiqué with all of you. I announced volleyball games as well as girls' and boys' basketball games throughout the fall and winter. I told myself there'd be few days where I'd allow myself to stay inside my home all day. No matter how small the reason, I'd make sure I left my house each day. I discovered it'd be far too easy to fall into the rut of staying home. I'm still committed to that.

That brings us to year two of retirement. As this second year begins, my major focus for the first few months is our third book. Once November kicks in, we'll be busy with signings and sales and various events we're committed to attending already. I have been announcing volleyball games and will again agree to announce any basketball games where they need an announcer. Yesterday, I announced the Rosemount High School Marching Band Festival for the 27th time. It's my favorite activity I do and has been for many years. I love the performances, and I'm given free reign with the microphone to play with the crowd as I please. And trust me, I please a lot!

So, you see, retirement for me has one challenge at this point. Staying busy and feeling useful. I trust it's no different for any other single retired person. I have family in Wisconsin I will continue to travel to and visit. I have friends here, certainly, which makes for delightful social experiences, but that human need to feel like I'm still contributing in some productive fashion to society via my immediate community is a priority for me. Regardless of how good that recliner can feel, I save it for the evening when I know my day has been productive in some small way.

Once our book is done and the holiday season has ended, there will be a void I'll need to fill. Writing this column and announcing those basketball games will add to that cause. If the senior parents call on me to help them for the 35th year come January and February, then that too will help me contribute to daily life. And there's another unfiltered look into my world of retirement.

Now that it's October, life will ramp up with the book and that recliner will be an even greater temptation in time. I'll fight it daily with every fiber of my being. Maybe. Ta ta!