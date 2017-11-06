Rosemount's Night on the Town to be held Nov. 9

Locals and guests can park downtown and pick up blue passports that show all the specials and make-and-take projects offered at each downtown participating shop. There are more than 25 businesses taking part in the popular annual event that grows each year.

"You can kind of map out your journey, and you can go make the paint your own Christmas ornament at Fluegel's on your first stop, and then go to Master Transmission and make leather key chains," Snyder said. "Then you can map out the fun things you want to do and fill in with the rest of the shops."

This is the third year for the trolley.

"We had about 40 women crossing Highway 3, and we were kind of worried, and it was getting harder and harder to find parking, so now they can park their car and the trolley will come get you," she said.

The trolley will travel in a loop across the downtown district and be available to take shoppers from shop to shop and back to their cars at the end of the evening.

"We have stops all over town and it stops at nearly all the businesses," Snyder said.

A Rosemont High School choir will perform inside shops and outside business storefronts to add to the ambience.

"Every business will offer specials or make and takes and discounts and drawings," Snyder said.

The Night on the Town name is new the past few years, although there was a fall festival event in previous years to draw shoppers to downtown Rosemount.

In recent years they decided to broaden the number of local businesses involved when they named it Night on the Town.

"We thought wouldn't it be great and be so welcoming because customers love it when businesses like each other and it does not have to be a competition," Snyder said.

Shop owners will be ready to handle large crowds who come with holiday shopping lists or just want to browse.

In an effort to encourage the shop local marketing, Snyder said Rosemount offers many special finds and one-of-a-kind gifts along with personal service and unmatched friendliness.

"There is something for everyone and with all the businesses in downtown, you will find something for everyone, whether it is clothing, home décor, candles or jewelry, or a collectible for your guy for his man cave," Snyder said.

The Night on the Town is not limited to women and it designed to be all inclusive with many other service businesses for cars, financial advisors and chiropractic services open to serve customers' needs.

"You can pay to have a winterization check-up for car if you know your son or daughter is driving," Snyder said. "Master Transmission is going to be having a class called 'Let me introduce you to your tires,' which I think it kind of cute."

Most restaurants will also be participating in the Night on the Town event to offer drink and food specials. Two outdoor food trucks will serve mobile food like Polynesian barbecue and another one with Italian pasta and macaroni during the shop local event.

"Rosemount has acquired quite a few businesses that are fun and you can bring the girlfriends down here to shop all day," she added. "We have a really fun group of people in the downtown and we invite everyone to come down and have fun."

If you go

What: 2017 Night on the Town — Shopping, music, treats, games of skill and discounts.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Where: Downtown Rosemount

How: Park downtown and enjoy free trolley rides from shop to shop in downtown Rosemount.

Stop by one of these Rosemount businesses to pick up a Night on the Town passport: HealthPro Chiropractic, Master Transmission & Auto Care, The Guitar Shop, Twin Cities Homes, Dakota Awards & Engraving and Medi-CAR Auto Repair.