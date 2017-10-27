Rosemount's 35th Halloween Trail to delight crowds

The 35th annual Halloween Trail will bring spooky fun to children and families from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Central Park across from Rosemount City Hall.

More than 60 lighted, blow-up inflatables will serve as a backdrop for youngsters ready to trick-or-treat.

"We have a really neat pirate scene, a really cool cemetery with a castle prop backdrop that is really good for photos," said Mike Bouchard, volunteer with Rosemount Halloween Committee.

"We pride ourselves in putting together a fun event with no blood, guts and gore."

All adults and children are encouraged to come dressed in fun, festive costumes.

The free Halloween Trail begins on Highway 3, or South Robert Trail, and winds its way through Central Park and exits on 145th Street West.

In the morning, the public is invited to carve jack-o'-lanterns from 8-10 a.m. under the Central Park shelter.

"We usually have 200 to 300 pumpkins carved that we set along the trail at night that are lit up with LED candles," Bouchard said.

Guests can bring nonperishable food items or money that will be donated to Rosemount Food Shelf located within Rosemount Family Resource Center.

In the evening, area volunteers and 20 local and area business sponsors will pass out candy from 6-8 p.m. at the trail entrance.

"A good year we have more than 3,000 and we have had as many as 3,700 in attendance in two hours," said Bouchard, who has been involved in the community event for 15 years. "This year we need volunteers to help because we will be short staffed due to our volunteers' age or family commitments, so we will need help."

Guests can volunteer in the morning and help out with the setup of the lighted inflatables and the Halloween scene. Volunteers can contact Bouchard at 612-840-9016 or co-chair Barb Hester at 651-983-4463.

For more event information, check out www.rosemountevents.com or connect on Facebook at Rosemount Halloween.

"Make sure the kids are dressed for cool weather and make sure they bring a bag for candy," Bouchard said.

The event is popular, but it could be the first time visit for some.

"You would be surprised how many who live in town don't know this thing goes on each year," Bouchard said.

If you go

What: The 35th Annual Halloween Trail

When: Pumpkin carving takes place 8-10 a.m. under the park shelter. The trail opens to trick-or-treaters from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Central Park across from Rosemount City Hall

Give: Nonperishable food donations will be given to Rosemount Food Shelf inside Rosemount Family Resource Center.

Connect: Facebook Rosemount Halloween or www.rosemounthevents.com.Volunteers are needed to help Saturday morning to put together lighted displays.