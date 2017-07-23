Many volunteer worker bees make Rosemount's Leprechaun Days sweet

Leprechaun Days runs through July 30.

Steve Ball, president and chair of Leprechaun Days Committee, raves about the longtime and new volunteers who keep annual events humming along. Each year the community engagement grows and that is a sign of a successful summer festival, Ball said.

Volunteer Shelly Krueger, director of marketing Rosemount Senior Living at the Steeple Center in Rosemount, loves being a part of Leprechaun Days Committee and the whole volunteer network.

"Shelly has done a lot with our group," Ball said. Just as many volunteers Krueger has shown to be willing to help out where needed in a kind, patient and gracious manner.

"She helped out with the chili cook off fundraiser and volunteered to do the bingo calling," Ball said. "Shelly helped out with fundraising to raise money for Leprechaun Days and she has been a volunteer at our brat stand sales at Cub Foods."

Humbly, Krueger describes herself as only one worker bee who makes sure Rosemount's Leprechaun Days are fun and a success. Like many volunteers, Krueger feels she is not worthy to feature since she became involved with the committee since January of 2016.

"She brings an insight and is always willing to suggest things and will look at different things," Ball said.

"I am pretty amazed at all the work all of our volunteers and all they do from sun up to sun down during Leprechaun days and how many are there for most of Leprechaun Days," Ball said.

"I am amazed this event is handled completely by volunteers without any funding, and how it comes together mostly with donated time and resources. Some festivals need to be reinvented, but that is not the case in Rosemount," Krueger said.

"People have been so invested for a long time and make it all look so easy, and just the whole parade coordination piece and booking the bands and bringing in all the entertainment that draws people," Krueger said.

Welcoming all to come visit the Rosemount Senior Living after the parade, the center will being serving cool summer root beer floats to the public.

Krueger is impressed to witness how hard all volunteers work to plan and make sure all events go off smoothly during the festival without getting paid. This giving back dedication serves as an inspiration for Krueger in both her volunteer work and professionally when she thinks about how to improve her work ethic.

"We want to give back and that is part of Augustana Care Management company, they are very supportive and encouraging for us not to be just philanthropic with funds, but also with our time and talents - they are very supportive of us giving our time to the community collaborating," Krueger said.

"It is an inspiration for me in my job to be able to accomplish more when I see all the kind-hearted, hard-working people," she added.

This week, energy and excitement are building leading up to Leprechaun Days. Afterwards, the volunteers gather for a debriefing and then take a break for a couple months without any planning meetings.

"Then it starts up again and we have fundraising throughout the year and we are always looking for new volunteers," Krueger said.

Encouraging new transplants or residents to come and volunteer to become a part of close knit group of volunteers.

Krueger said "It is a good way to get to know the people, make connections and learn about the town, the people and the city."