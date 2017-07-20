Guard commander to grand marshal

The Leprechaun Days committee and the city of Rosemount selected Jensen because he is the commander of the 34th Infantry Division that is celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year.

As a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, who moved to Minnesota in 2002, Jensen, 53, makes a home in Apple Valley with his wife Cindy. Although, he said Rosemount is his second home. The couple is raising three children, Jake, 24, daughter Atlee, 18, and Kealey, who will be a senior at Apple Valley High School.

Raised in a military family with a grandfather and two brothers in the U.S. Air Force, he was heavily influenced by his father, who served in the Iowa Army National Guard in Estherville within an artillery group.

Jensen decided to take advantage of college money when he enlisted for only six years in the Iowa National Guard. That was during his first semester of college at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. After finding the military service rewarding and enjoyable, Jensen re-enlisted for three years.

Now 35 years later, Jensen's military career has become a force in his life as he continues to lead and serve his country. Proud to serve as division commander of the 34th Infantry Division of Rosemount's National Guard, Jensen has 10,000 soldiers that serve under him from every corner of the state.

"I find it incredibly enjoyable because of the people I met and it is an honor and privilege to serve with these men and women and not just the military, but all those I have met around the world," he said.

As a finance and economics college major, he became a medic and later attended officer's school at Fort Benning, Ga. Since 1993, Jensen worked full-time in the U.S. National Guard in Iowa and then he moved up to Minnesota. His military service has taken him on four deployments to the Middle East.

The first deployment meant serving in Kuwait as part of the Operation Desert Spring that fell between the two wars.

"The U.S. and its partners were enforcing the peace agreement that came after the first southern fly zone, and we worked to secure the patriot missile sites and strategic communication sites," Jensen said.

In 2003 and 2004, his unit deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina to serve at communication sites and support the stabilization force under the NATO commission that supported the Dayton Accords. Jensen's third deployment took him back to Iraq from January to May in 2007 and the fourth deployment took him back to Iraq again.

The total time Jensen devoted to being deployed overseas was 32 months.

Speaking how important it is for the country to support military families, Jensen touts all the work the Yellow Ribbon Network does in the state, the county and the chapters in Rosemount and the surrounding communities.

"We are very fortunate and we recognize that and all the networks are close and network and when we need support, they are there for us," Jensen said. "The hardest in my position is when you see soldiers that don't take advantage of opportunities that are provided them, and granted, not all of them can grow up to become a division commander."

Admitting he did not always say 'yes' to all opportunities, most times he did not turn down an assignment.

"I took advantage of all the opportunities that were out there for me, and I have accomplished much more than I thought I could in this career," Jensen said. "Like any career, you have to balance work and life and family obligations."

Many Iowa and Minnesota retired military mentors served as inspiring role models and influential leaders during his military career.

Planning to deploy his positive attitude, smile and endless parade wave as grand marshal, Jensen will take in the joyful moments with his family sharing alongside on the route.

Jensen will be a veteran parade waver and will be able to deploy that save when he takes part in another parade during Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair. There will be a special ceremony to celebrate the centennial of the division turning 100 years old this year.

"I am excited that the City of Rosemount selected me as parade marshal and that is because I am the commander this year and because we are celebrating our 100 year anniversary, and we are very proud of our partnership with city who are great partners."

If you go:

What: 2017 Rosemount Leprechaun Days Grand Day Parade

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: The Grand Day Parade introduces a new parade route this year with about 100 parade entrants. The new route commences on Shannon Parkway and proceeds east on 145th Street and ends on Cameo Avenue. Float lineup on 145 Street will start at Shannon Parkway and extend back to Diamond Path.