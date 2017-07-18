Celebrate summer at the Central Park splash pad

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon, starting just after the Music in the Park performance nearby at the amphitheater. It happens on the day before the start of this year's celebration of Rosemount Leprechaun Days.

Members of the Youth Commission will hand out frozen treats. Children will also enjoy bubbles and chalk to decorate the paved paths leading to the splash pad.

The commission invites families who attend to bring an item for the food shelf at the Rosemount Family Resource Center, which is seeing high demand while children are out of school.

This is the second year that the Youth Commission has held a summer celebration at the splash pad. The Rosemount City Council created the commission in 2009 to give Rosemount's youth a voice in the future of the community.